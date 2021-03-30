Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige announces release of $165 million for capital improvement projects

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige announced the release of more than $165 million for capital improvement projects (CIP) to fund critical public infrastructure projects that contribute to building a better home for our kūpuna, keiki, and the residents of Hawaiʻi.

“The release of these state CIP funds is essential for the long-term health of our state — addressing some of our infrastructure needs and improving the quality of services in our communities,” said Gov. Ige. “We will continue to invest in maintaining, rehabilitating and rejuvenating a wide range of public infrastructure, as we work to improve system reliability, advance public safety and enhance recreational experiences.”

Statewide:

Project Name Description: Amount Released: Total Project Cost: Estimated Completion Date: Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency To provide design and construction funds for the upgrade of 400 siren sites statewide that require new satellite modems $2,000,000.00 $2,000,000.00 June 2023 Lump Sum Public Housing To fund design and construction for disability accessibility improvements, security fencing and gates, sewer pump system replacement, and other public housing improvements and renovations $20,000,000.00 $20,000,000.00 Various completion dates Public Safety Department Facility-Wide Repairs To provide funds to address the immediate repairs, deferred maintenance, related support and improvements of statewide facilities $3,000,000.00 $6,000,000.00 Various completion dates Minor CIP for the Community Colleges The funds will be used to support ongoing major renewal and repurposing projects at the community colleges, statewide $23,248,000.00 $37,248,000.00 in G.O. bond funds Various completion dates Safe Drinking Water Revolving Fund General obligation bond funds of $2,221,000 will be transferred to the Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Loan Fund to match $11,107,000 federal funds to provide construction. loans to finance safe drinking water facilities of various capacities and designs, statewide $2,221,000.00 $13,328,000.00 ($2,221,000 in G.O. bond funds + $11,107,000 in federal funds) Wastewater Treatment Revolving Fund Funds will provide construction loans to finance safe drinking water facilities of various capacities and designs, statewide $2,487,000.00 $14,918,000.00 ($2,487,000.00 in G.O. bond funds + $12,431,000.00 in federal funds) June 2025 Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Pedestrian Improvements To finance design and construction for ADA and pedestrian improvements at various locations, statewide $270,000.00 $270,000.00 Various completion dates Community Colleges System The funds will be used to finance important capital improvement projects throughout the community colleges system $14,500,000.00 in G.O. bond funds $39,500,000.00 in G.O. bond funds Various completion dates University of Hawaiʻi System – System, Renew, Improve, and Modernize The funds will be used for design and construction to improve University of Hawaiʻi system facilities $48,248,000.00 $128,248,000.00 Total: $115,974,000.00

Hawaiʻi County:

Project Name Description: Amount Released: Total Project Cost: Estimated Completion Date: Hilo Intermediate School To finance design funds for major renovation or replacement of Building A at Hilo Intermediate School $2,000,000.00 $28,000,000.00 TBD Honokaʻa High and Intermediate School To finance design and construction for science facilities upgrades at Honokaʻa High and Intermediate School $500,000.00 $2,000,000.00 August 2023 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Inspection Building, Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport T finance design of a new USDA inspection building at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole, Hawaiʻi $425,000.00 $11,151,828.00 October 2022 University of Hawaiʻi – Hilo The funds will be used to support the following projects: Campus Center, Capital Renewal and Deferred Maintenance (CRDM); UH Hilo Library, CRDM; College of Natural and Health Sciences, Psychology Lab; College of Agriculture, Forestry and Natural Resource Management, Pana’ewa Farm; and the Student Services building gutter replacement and roof repair $8,000,000.00 $13,000,000.00 in G.O. bond funds Total: $10,925,000.00

City and County of Honolulu:

Project Name Description: Amount Released: Total Project Cost: Estimated Completion Date: Farrington High School To finance construction to replace the gym bleachers at Farrington High School $875,000.00 $875,000.00 August 2023 Hawaiʻi State Laboratories- Kamāʻuleʻule building To provide various improvements to the mechanical systems and other improvements at Kamā’ule’ule building (e.g. replacement of failing chillers, cooling towers, reheat machines, ancillary pumps and other mechanical equipment, etc.) $6,738,040.00 (in G.O. bond funds) $7,398,040.00 July 2022 Hickam Elementary School To finance design of campus improvements, including replacement facilities, at Hickam Elementary School $6,000,000.00 (1,200,000.00 in G.O. bond funds and $4,800,000.00 in federal funds) $66,000,000.00 ($13,200,000.00 in G.O. bond funds $52,800,000.00 in federal funds) Pūʻōhala Elementary School To finance construction to replace the school cafeteria’s exiting chill box and freezer $110,000.00 $110,000.00 August 2022 Kanoelani Elementary School To finance design and construction for a portable classroom $2,000,000.00 $2,000,000.00 May 2023 Lump Sum Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corporation This project will provide construction funds to replace the fire alarm control panel at Leahi Hospital $8,698.00 $8,698.00 Pending Linapuni Elementary To finance construction for a new covered walkway and parking lot improvements $800,000.00 $800,000.00 August 2022 Kūhiō Elementary School To finance construction for a new covered walkway between the cafeteria and Building H $500,000.00 $500,000.00 May 2023 Birkhimer Emergency Operation Center To provide design and construction funds for the increased security and access improvements at the Emergency Operation Center and Building 303 located at the operations support facility $440,000.00 $440,000.00 December 2022 Mākaha Elementary School To finance design and construction to build a covered multipurpose gathering space $3,000,000.00 $3,000,000.00 May 2023 Maunawili Elementary School To finance construction for parking lot improvements $720,000.00 $720,000.00 May 2023 Nānākuli Elementary To finance construction for campus improvements $1,117,000.00 $1,117,000.00 June 2023 Shafter Elementary To finance design of campus improvements including replacement facilities $6,000,000.00 ($1,200,000.00 in G.O. bond funds + $4,800,000.00 in federal funds) $75,250,000.00 ($15,250,000 in G.O. bond funds + $60,000,000 in federal funds) TBD Wilson Elementary School To finance construction of a covered play area $1,000,000.00 $1,100,000.00 July 2022 Kāhala Elementary School To finance the construction for drainage and flood mitigation improvements $260,000.00 $335,582.00 May 2023 Sand Island State Park Release of funds for additional sewer and park improvements at Sand Island State Recreation area $500,000.00 $5,000,000.00 December 2021 Total: $30,068,738.00

Kauaʻi County:

Project Name Description: Amount Released: Total Project Cost: Estimated Completion Date: Guardrail and shoulder improvements at various locations To finance design and construction for guardrail and shoulder improvements on state highways $1,258,000.00 $1,258,000.00 TBD Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School To finance design and construction for the renovations to the library and creation of spaces for student collaboration $400,000.00 $468,000.00 January 2023 Ahukini Landfill Restoration at Līhuʻe Airport To finance the additional design for Ahukini landfill restoration phase II at Līhuʻe Airport $570,000.00 $995,000.00 December 2024 Kauaʻi Veterans Memorial Hospital This project will provide design and equipment funds for the purchase and installation of a CT scan machine at Kauaʻi Veterans Memorial Hospital $1,300,000.00 in G.O. bond funds $2,700,000.00 in G.O. bond funds July 2021 Total: $3,528,000.00

Maui County:

Project Name Description: Amount Released: Total Project Cost: Estimated Completion Date: Pomaikai Elementary School To finance construction to replace playground equipment $150,000.00 $150,000.00 August 2021 Kaunakakai Elementary School To finance construction for roof and gutter replacements for Buildings B and D and installation of bleachers $750,000.00 $750,000.00 December 2022 Lihikai Elementary School To finance construction for installation of new fencing and gates $650,000.00 $650,000.00 May 2023 Kanahā Beach Park To finance the installation of a greywater reuse filtration system and related infrastructure work at Kanahā Beach Park $450,000.00 $500,000.00 June 2023 Wailuku Elementary School To finance design and construction for parking lot improvements $450,000.00 $2,500,000.00 May 2023 Kahului Elementary School To finance design and construction for air conditioning $1,000,000.00 $1,000,000.00 August 2022 Reconstruction of Runway 3-21 Lānaʻi Airport To finance additional design and construction for the reconstruction of Runway 3-21 at Lānaʻi Airport, Lāna‘i $464,731.00 $28,474,731.00 December 2022 Traffic Operational Improvements at Various Locations To finance design and construction for traffic operational improvements at various locations on Maui $1,405,000.00 $1,405,000.00 Various Total: $5,319,731.00

