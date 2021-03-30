Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige announces release of $165 million for capital improvement projects
HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige announced the release of more than $165 million for capital improvement projects (CIP) to fund critical public infrastructure projects that contribute to building a better home for our kūpuna, keiki, and the residents of Hawaiʻi.
“The release of these state CIP funds is essential for the long-term health of our state — addressing some of our infrastructure needs and improving the quality of services in our communities,” said Gov. Ige. “We will continue to invest in maintaining, rehabilitating and rejuvenating a wide range of public infrastructure, as we work to improve system reliability, advance public safety and enhance recreational experiences.”
Statewide:
|Project Name
|Description:
|Amount Released:
|Total Project Cost:
|Estimated Completion Date:
|Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency
|To provide design and construction funds for the upgrade of 400 siren sites statewide that require new satellite modems
|$2,000,000.00
|$2,000,000.00
|June 2023
|Lump Sum Public Housing
|To fund design and construction for disability accessibility improvements, security fencing and gates, sewer pump system replacement, and other public housing improvements and renovations
|$20,000,000.00
|$20,000,000.00
|Various completion dates
|Public Safety Department Facility-Wide Repairs
|To provide funds to address the immediate repairs, deferred maintenance, related support and improvements of statewide facilities
|$3,000,000.00
|$6,000,000.00
|Various completion dates
|Minor CIP for the Community Colleges
|The funds will be used to support ongoing major renewal and repurposing projects at the community colleges, statewide
|$23,248,000.00
|$37,248,000.00 in G.O. bond funds
|Various completion dates
|Safe Drinking Water Revolving Fund
|General obligation bond funds of $2,221,000 will be transferred to the Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Loan Fund to match $11,107,000 federal funds to provide construction. loans to finance safe drinking water facilities of various capacities and designs, statewide
|$2,221,000.00
|$13,328,000.00 ($2,221,000 in G.O. bond funds + $11,107,000 in federal funds)
|Wastewater Treatment Revolving Fund
|Funds will provide construction loans to finance safe drinking water facilities of various capacities and designs, statewide
|$2,487,000.00
|$14,918,000.00 ($2,487,000.00 in G.O. bond funds + $12,431,000.00 in federal funds)
|June 2025
|Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Pedestrian Improvements
|To finance design and construction for ADA and pedestrian improvements at various locations, statewide
|$270,000.00
|$270,000.00
|Various completion dates
|Community Colleges System
|The funds will be used to finance important capital improvement projects throughout the community colleges system
|$14,500,000.00 in G.O. bond funds
|$39,500,000.00 in G.O. bond funds
|Various completion dates
|University of Hawaiʻi System – System, Renew, Improve, and Modernize
|The funds will be used for design and construction to improve University of Hawaiʻi system facilities
|$48,248,000.00
|$128,248,000.00
|Total:
|$115,974,000.00
Hawaiʻi County:
|Project Name
|Description:
|Amount Released:
|Total Project Cost:
|Estimated Completion Date:
|Hilo Intermediate School
|To finance design funds for major renovation or replacement of Building A at Hilo Intermediate School
|$2,000,000.00
|$28,000,000.00
|TBD
|Honokaʻa High and Intermediate School
|To finance design and construction for science facilities upgrades at Honokaʻa High and Intermediate School
|$500,000.00
|$2,000,000.00
|August 2023
|United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Inspection Building, Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport
|T finance design of a new USDA inspection building at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole, Hawaiʻi
|$425,000.00
|$11,151,828.00
|October 2022
|University of Hawaiʻi – Hilo
|The funds will be used to support the following projects: Campus Center, Capital Renewal and Deferred Maintenance (CRDM); UH Hilo Library, CRDM; College of Natural and Health Sciences, Psychology Lab; College of Agriculture, Forestry and Natural Resource Management, Pana’ewa Farm; and the Student Services building gutter replacement and roof repair
|$8,000,000.00
|$13,000,000.00 in G.O. bond funds
|Total:
|$10,925,000.00
City and County of Honolulu:
|Project Name
|Description:
|Amount Released:
|Total Project Cost:
|Estimated Completion Date:
|Farrington High School
|To finance construction to replace the gym bleachers at Farrington High School
|$875,000.00
|$875,000.00
|August 2023
|Hawaiʻi State Laboratories- Kamāʻuleʻule building
|To provide various improvements to the mechanical systems and other improvements at Kamā’ule’ule building (e.g. replacement of failing chillers, cooling towers, reheat machines, ancillary pumps and other mechanical equipment, etc.)
|$6,738,040.00
(in G.O. bond funds)
|$7,398,040.00
|July 2022
|Hickam Elementary School
|To finance design of campus improvements, including replacement facilities, at Hickam Elementary School
|$6,000,000.00
(1,200,000.00 in G.O. bond funds and $4,800,000.00 in federal funds)
|$66,000,000.00 ($13,200,000.00 in G.O. bond funds $52,800,000.00 in federal funds)
|Pūʻōhala Elementary School
|To finance construction to replace the school cafeteria’s exiting chill box and freezer
|$110,000.00
|$110,000.00
|August 2022
|Kanoelani Elementary School
|To finance design and construction for a portable classroom
|$2,000,000.00
|$2,000,000.00
|May 2023
|Lump Sum Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corporation
|This project will provide construction funds to replace the fire alarm control panel at Leahi Hospital
|$8,698.00
|$8,698.00
|Pending
|Linapuni Elementary
|To finance construction for a new covered walkway and parking lot improvements
|$800,000.00
|$800,000.00
|August 2022
|Kūhiō Elementary School
|To finance construction for a new covered walkway between the cafeteria and Building H
|$500,000.00
|$500,000.00
|May 2023
|Birkhimer Emergency Operation Center
|To provide design and construction funds for the increased security and access improvements at the Emergency Operation Center and Building 303 located at the operations support facility
|$440,000.00
|$440,000.00
|December 2022
|Mākaha Elementary School
|To finance design and construction to build a covered multipurpose gathering space
|$3,000,000.00
|$3,000,000.00
|May 2023
|Maunawili Elementary School
|To finance construction for parking lot improvements
|$720,000.00
|$720,000.00
|May 2023
|Nānākuli Elementary
|To finance construction for campus improvements
|$1,117,000.00
|$1,117,000.00
|June 2023
|Shafter Elementary
|To finance design of campus improvements including replacement facilities
|$6,000,000.00 ($1,200,000.00 in G.O. bond funds + $4,800,000.00 in federal funds)
|$75,250,000.00 ($15,250,000 in G.O. bond funds + $60,000,000 in federal funds)
|TBD
|Wilson Elementary School
|To finance construction of a covered play area
|$1,000,000.00
|$1,100,000.00
|July 2022
|Kāhala Elementary School
|To finance the construction for drainage and flood mitigation improvements
|$260,000.00
|$335,582.00
|May 2023
|Sand Island State Park
|Release of funds for additional sewer and park improvements at Sand Island State Recreation area
|$500,000.00
|$5,000,000.00
|December 2021
|Total:
|$30,068,738.00
Kauaʻi County:
|Project Name
|Description:
|Amount Released:
|Total Project Cost:
|Estimated Completion Date:
|Guardrail and shoulder improvements at various locations
|To finance design and construction for guardrail and shoulder improvements on state highways
|$1,258,000.00
|$1,258,000.00
|TBD
|Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School
|To finance design and construction for the renovations to the library and creation of spaces for student collaboration
|$400,000.00
|$468,000.00
|January 2023
|Ahukini Landfill Restoration at Līhuʻe Airport
|To finance the additional design for Ahukini landfill restoration phase II at Līhuʻe Airport
|$570,000.00
|$995,000.00
|December 2024
|Kauaʻi Veterans Memorial Hospital
|This project will provide design and equipment funds for the purchase and installation of a CT scan machine at Kauaʻi Veterans Memorial Hospital
|$1,300,000.00 in G.O. bond funds
|$2,700,000.00 in G.O. bond funds
|July 2021
|Total:
|$3,528,000.00
Maui County:
|Project Name
|Description:
|Amount Released:
|Total Project Cost:
|Estimated Completion Date:
|Pomaikai Elementary School
|To finance construction to replace playground equipment
|$150,000.00
|$150,000.00
|August 2021
|Kaunakakai Elementary School
|To finance construction for roof and gutter replacements for Buildings B and D and installation of bleachers
|$750,000.00
|$750,000.00
|December 2022
|Lihikai Elementary School
|To finance construction for installation of new fencing and gates
|$650,000.00
|$650,000.00
|May 2023
|Kanahā Beach Park
|To finance the installation of a greywater reuse filtration system and related infrastructure work at Kanahā Beach Park
|$450,000.00
|$500,000.00
|June 2023
|Wailuku Elementary School
|To finance design and construction for parking lot improvements
|$450,000.00
|$2,500,000.00
|May 2023
|Kahului Elementary School
|To finance design and construction for air conditioning
|$1,000,000.00
|$1,000,000.00
|August 2022
|Reconstruction of Runway 3-21 Lānaʻi Airport
|To finance additional design and construction for the reconstruction of Runway 3-21 at Lānaʻi Airport, Lāna‘i
|$464,731.00
|$28,474,731.00
|December 2022
|Traffic Operational Improvements at Various Locations
|To finance design and construction for traffic operational improvements at various locations on Maui
|$1,405,000.00
|$1,405,000.00
|Various
|Total:
|$5,319,731.00
