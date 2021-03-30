Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DOT NEWS RELEASE: CLOSURES OF KAUMUALII HIGHWAY BETWEEN KALAHEO AND ELEELE FOR ROAD STRIPING

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Kauai motorists of pavement marking on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) between Halewili Road in Kalaheo and Waialo Road in Eleele. Work will take place seven-days a week, day or night, starting immediately. During work hours, highway users will be detoured using Halewili Road.

Allowable daytime work hours: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Allowable nighttime work hours: 8:30 p.m. – 5 a.m.

All work is weather dependent. Work will take place during the day unless wet weather makes restriping not possible. If this is the case, the contractor will attempt to make up the work during the allowable nighttime work hours.

Due to the inclement weather we have been having on Kauai, we are trying to utilize as many opportunities as possible to get our striping work completed. Completion of the striping is expected on April 9, depending on weather conditions.

Local traffic and first responders will be permitted through the work zone. Message boards will notify the traveling public of hours of work and signage will be in place to direct motorists to the Halewili Road detour.

###

