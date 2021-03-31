Attorney General Ken Paxton commended the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit for ruling in favor of the COVID-19 protective measures implemented by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ). TDCJ acted promptly and reasonably to combat this virus by relying the advice of medical professionals, and Attorney General Paxton credits the Fifth Circuit for recognizing the protective actions taken by TDCJ.

“TDCJ took extraordinary measures to protect inmates and staff from COVID-19. I applaud them for their extensive efforts to safeguard inmates’ health and safety, and I commend the court for recognizing the efficiency of their protocols and the need for flexibility to address changes in our understanding of this virus,” said Attorney General Paxton. “In light of this global pandemic, I will ensure that Texas will continue to lawfully and professionally implement health safety procedures for those at risk and reliant on the state.”

Read a copy of the judgment here.

Read a copy of the opinion here.