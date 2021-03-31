Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,687 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Com­mends Fifth Cir­cuit for Uphold­ing the TDCJ’s COVID-19 Safe­ty Measures

Attorney General Ken Paxton commended the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit for ruling in favor of the COVID-19 protective measures implemented by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ).  TDCJ acted promptly and reasonably to combat this virus by relying the advice of medical professionals, and Attorney General Paxton credits the Fifth Circuit for recognizing the protective actions taken by TDCJ. 

“TDCJ took extraordinary measures to protect inmates and staff from COVID-19. I applaud them for their extensive efforts to safeguard inmates’ health and safety, and I commend the court for recognizing the efficiency of their protocols and the need for flexibility to address changes in our understanding of this virus,” said Attorney General Paxton. “In light of this global pandemic, I will ensure that Texas will continue to lawfully and professionally implement health safety procedures for those at risk and reliant on the state.”  

Read a copy of the judgment here.  

Read a copy of the opinion here.  

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Com­mends Fifth Cir­cuit for Uphold­ing the TDCJ’s COVID-19 Safe­ty Measures

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.