The Smart Robots Market Grows At A Rate Of 39% In 2021

Smart Robots Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

The Business Research Company’s Smart Robots Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

The global smart robots market size is expected to grow from $6.19 billion in 2020 to $8.58 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.69%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while catering to the demand during the COVID-19 outbreak, which had increased the demand for smart robots to deliver medicines, monitor patients, and help frontline workers and reduce exposure to the virus. The global smart robot market is expected to reach $20.91 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 24.94%.

The smart robots market consists of sales of smart robots by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture smart robots. A smart robot is a computerized reasoning (AI) device that is capable of observing from its environment and context and producing its skills in the light of the comprehensive learning process. Smart robots are used for research, manufacturing and even human applications.

North America was the largest region in the smart robots market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the global smart robots market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Global Smart Robots Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-robots-global-market-report

The global smart robots market is segmented by component into hardware, software, services, by product into professional service robots, personal service robots, collaborative robots, by end-user into industrial, residential, commercial, and by application into manufacturing, healthcare, defense, energy and utility, others.

Major players in the smart robots industry are iRobot, SoftBank Robotics Group, ABB, KUKA, FANUC, Hanson Robotics, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Rethink Robotics, Blue Frog Robotics, Universal Robots, DeLaval, Intuitive Surgical, Aethon, Samsung Electronics, GeckoSystems, Honda Motor Company Ltd., Omron Adept Technologies, Inc., GreyOrange pte Ltd, Kongsberg Maritime, ECA GROUP, Neato robotics, Bluefin Robotics, Puresight Systems Pvt. Ltd, AIBRAIN Inc, Brain Corporation, Cyberdyne Inc., Epson America Inc, Lely, OTC Daihen Inc., and F&P Personal Robotics.

Smart Robots Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications And Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart robots market overview, forecast smart robots global market size and growth for the whole market, smart robots market segments, and geographies, smart robots market trends, smart robots global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Smart Robots Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4021&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-robots-warehousing-and-storage-robots-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/robotic-vacuum-cleaners-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Robotic Surgery Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/robotic-surgery-services-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Military Robots Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-robots-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293