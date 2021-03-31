North America Accounts For The Largest Share In The Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

North America has the largest antimicrobial susceptibility testing market share. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market consists of sales of antimicrobial susceptibility testing by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in laboratory services that provide antimicrobial susceptibility testing. Antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) is a laboratory procedure done by clinical laboratory professionals to identify which antimicrobial specimen is specifically effective for individual patients.

TBRC’s antimicrobial susceptibility testing market analysis report is segmented by type into antibacterial testing, antifungal testing, antiparasitic testing, others, by products into manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products, automated laboratory instruments, consumables, by application into diagnostics, drug discovery and development, epidemiology, others, and by end user into hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research and academic institutes, clinical research organizations (CROs).

Read More On The Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-global-market-report

The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to grow from $3.01 billion in 2020 to $3.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to reach $4.33 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Major players in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market are BioMérieux SA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Accelerate Diagnostics, Hi-Media Laboratories, Creative Diagnostics, Merck KGaA, Roche Diagnostics Limited, BD, Alifax Holding S.p.A., Synbiosis, Zhuhai DL Biotech Co, Mast Group, ELITechGroup, Genefluidics, Mast Group, CONDALAB, and QuantaMatrix.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides antimicrobial susceptibility testing global market overview, forecast antimicrobial susceptibility testing global market size and growth for the whole market, antimicrobial susceptibility testing global market segments, and geographies, antimicrobial susceptibility testing global market trends, antimicrobial susceptibility testing global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4026&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rapid-microbiology-testing-kits-global-market-report

Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharma-microbiology-testing-kits-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293