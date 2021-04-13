BiCupid: New Bisexual Singles Skyrocket During the Pandemic

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BiCupid, an exclusive cupid dating site, has changed the world of online dating for individuals or couples that are bisexual or bi-curious. A safe place for like-minded bisexual people to explore their sexual orientation and connect, BiCupid users, are meeting for real, genuine dates in record numbers.

According to the survey, the number of people who registered BiCupid increased by 66% in 2021 compared with 2020 during the same period, and the number of daily active members increased nearly 75%.

Also, BiCupid shared the top 5 outside dating ideas that bisexual single prefer:

Dancing

Live Music & Concerts

Movie

Museums & Galleries

Sporting Events

During the pandemic, users in their 20s and 30s are using the platform to learn about one and eventually schedule virtual or face-to-face dates, but the same is true for older single couples. BiCupid's diverse and niche community provides a safe and reliable dating atmosphere, which prioritizes dating, love and romance, and promotes intimacy no matter how far away. Users of all ages can find success on the platform and use its built-in messaging system in record numbers.

Making it possible to connect with like-minded people in a safe and supportive environment for real, active relationships, BiCupid continues to make finding partners easy through its location-based app.

To know more about BiCupid, please visit www.bicupid.com. Now, the BiCupid app is available on App Store and Google Play.

About BiCupid

BiCupid is an online dating site for bisexual or bi-curious individuals and bi couples to connect. With 2.5 million high-quality singles, BiCupid devotes itself to serving bisexual singles, bi-couples, bi-curious singles.