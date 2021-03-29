Virginia Department of Veterans Services Continues to Expand In Person Services »

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) has taken every precaution to safely and effectively virtually serve the veteran community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

To continue the expansion of in-person services, VDVS has increased the number of appointments available at 27 office locations. Operational adjustments have been made to accomplish social distancing and prioritize the health and safety of customers and staff. Here are the details regarding the phased reopening and current status of VDVS offices and facilities throughout the Commonwealth:

Benefits and the Virginia Family and Veteran Support Program

Representatives from the VDVS benefits and Virginia Veteran and Family Support teams are available by appointment (https://www.dvs.virginia.gov/request-an-appointment) at the locations below.

Accomac Manassas Abingdon Pentagon Big Stone Gap Portsmouth Charlottesville Quantico Emporia Salem Fairfax South Hill Fort Belvoir Springfield Henrico Staunton City of Hampton Strasburg Loudoun Tazewell Lynchburg Virginia Beach Oceana Williamsburg Manassas Wytheville Norfolk

VDVS will limit the number of customers and employees in each location to ensure social distancing protocols are followed. Service areas at VDVS locations have installed partitions between employees and veterans, seating will be limited and spaced, and veterans will be asked to stay in their cars until 10 minutes before their appointment time. Facemasks must also be worn for all in person appointments. If accommodations need to be made regarding wearing a facemask, this should be noted when making an appointment.

VDVS does not charge a fee for any of its services. The online appointment tool is available on www.dvs.virginia.gov. Click here for direct online access to make an appointment. If you prefer not to make an appointment online, please call 804-482-8539 for assistance.

In addition, the following information provides updates regarding the operational status in each of VDVS’s core service areas:

Veteran Education, Transition and Employment Programs

All program representatives are available for virtual appointments. Questions may also be directed to 804–786-0571.

State Veterans Cemeteries

The Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery (Suffolk), Virginia Veterans Cemetery (Amelia) and the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery (Dublin) are fully operational and open to the public. Visit https://www.dvs.virginia.gov/cemeteries for further details on each cemetery.

Veteran Care Centers

The Virginia Veterans Care Center (VVCC) in Roanoke and the Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center (SBVCC) in Richmond have resumed in-person family visits on a “by appointment” basis. Visits must be scheduled in advance. Family members should contact the care centers directly to schedule an in-person visit, set up a phone call or video chat, or for help with e-mail. A care center team member will explain the procedures that must be followed during in-person visits, including limits on the number of family members that may visit at any one time, and the requirement for wearing of PPE. Please contact SBVCC at 804-371-8000 or VVCC at 540-982-2860 for assistance.

Virginia War Memorial

The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is open to the public seven days each week. Capacity inside the Memorial is limited to 50 visitors at this time. Questions regarding visitation may be directed to 804-786-2060 or by visiting www.vawarmemorial.org.

In response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), all VDVS facilities are following CDC guidelines. Social distancing will be adhered to in all locations and face masks will be required. For ongoing updates, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.