Utah Attorney General’s Office Statement on Review of Banjo Technology

The Attorney General’s Office asked for this review and agrees with most of the commission’s findings. We commend the commission for their excellent work in producing two documents that will help state agencies evaluate new technology.  The commission confirmed what we always knew, that people’s private information was not at risk. 

The Attorney General’s Office maintains its essential and integral commitment to the liberties and rights of all Utah citizens.  Chief among these is the freedom from predators and other crime and we believe this system, had it been fully built out, would have saved lives. We will continue to use new technology to keep Utahns safe, and will utilize the commission’s guidelines in the process.  You can review our full response to the review at the following link:

https://attorneygeneral.utah.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/2021-03-26-Ltr-to-Auditor-Dougall-re-Banjo-LiveTime-Technology-Review.pdf

