Overnight Lane/Ramp Closures Across Truckee Meadows as NDOT Installs Roadway Sensors

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Overnight lane and ramp closures will take place in multiple locations in Reno/Sparks this week as the Nevada Department of Transportation installs roadway sensors. Tuesday night: 9p.m. Tuesday, March 30 to 5a.m. Wednesday, March 31

Overnight single lane closures on both directions of McCarran Boulevard between Glendale and Nugget avenues in Sparks. Minor travel delays should be anticipated.

On ramp from Neil Road to southbound I-580 closed with detour available via South Virginia Street.

Wednesday night: 9p.m. Wednesday, March 31 to 5a.m. Thursday, April 1

Overnight single lane closures on both directions of Glendale Avenue between I-580 and Galletti Way in Sparks. Minor travel delays should be anticipated.

Northbound I-580 off ramp to Moana Lane closed with detour available via Plumb Lane.

Thursday night: 9p.m. Thursday, April 1 to 5a.m. Friday, April 2

Eastbound and westbound I-80 on and off ramps at Mustang exit closed.

Westbound I-80 off ramp to Lockwood closed with detour via Vista Boulevard available.

Single Lane Closure in both directions of I-80 near Mustang exit.

Drivers are reminded to travel safely and follow signage and reduced speed limits through the work zone.

As part of the project, NDOT is installing or replacing 10 traffic count sensors in Washoe, Douglas, Carson and Churchill counties:

GREATER RENO/SPARKS AREA Southbound I-580 on ramp from Neil Road Glendale Avenue near Galletti Way (replace existing) Northbound I-580 off ramp to Moana Lane McCarran Boulevard just north of Glendale Avenue West Fourth Street near Anselmo Drive Westbound I-80 off ramp to Lockwood (replace existing) I-80 near Mustang

CARSON/DOUGLAS/CHURCHILL COUNTIES U.S. 395 near Sixth Street, Minden U.S. 395 near Jacks Valley Road, Carson Valley U.S. 50 14 miles east of Gabbs Valley Road, Churchill County (replace existing controllers)

The 10 new and upgraded traffic count sensors will augment the approximately 3,000 sensors already in place statewide. The traffic count sensors automatically gather anonymous traffic count data which NDOT utilizes to enhance transportation operations and planning, from formulating roadway surface types when repaving to improving roadways for an expanding population and using traffic counts to ensure construction-related traffic closures and impacts best fit traffic levels.

State road project information is available at dot.nv.gov or by dialing (775) 888-7000.