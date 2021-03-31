Proactive news headlines including FYI Resources, Horizon Minerals, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals and Twenty Seven Co

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) (FRA:SDL) has updated the definitive feasibility study (DFS) for its High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project resulting in an increase in forecast net present value (NPV) to more than US$1 billion. Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd’s (ASX:HRZ) recent drilling has demonstrated strong continuity and grade along a 600-metre strike at Crake Gold Project west of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia with bonanza grade results of up to 1-metre at 67.9 g/t gold. Click here ﻿

Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) has fabricated a prototype battery pack with 20 scaled-down connected battery ink cells, which successfully produced a 14-volt output solely by harvesting moisture from the air. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has executed a new collaboration agreement with bene pharmaChem which allows for the further development of injectable Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium (iPPS) and other formulations containing PPS to address unmet needs in new clinical indications. Click here

Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) (FRA:U9V) is off to an encouraging start at Mt Dimer with multiple high-grade results from the inaugural reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign including up to 8.15 g/t gold and 26.9 g/t silver extending known mineralisation at relatively shallow depths. Click here

Euro Manganese Inc (ASX:EMN) (CVE:EMN) (FRA:E06) has boosted its balance after closing the first tranche of its A$30 million (about C$29 million) private placement along with an initial investment from EIT InnoEnergy of €62,500 (about C$92,850), the first of three instalments with an aggregate value of €250,000. Click here

BlackEarth Minerals NL’s (ASX:BEM) stage-2 large-scale pilot plant program has confirmed strong stage-1 results with grades of fixed carbon (FC) content of more than 95% reaffirming the potential of Maniry Graphite Project product as being highly attractive for downstream processing and feed for rapidly expanding electric vehicle markets.Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS) (FRA:UUD) has entered a world-first clinical trial aiming to stop scars forming after trauma, particularly following burn injuries. Click here

