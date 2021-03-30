Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Attempt to Commit Robbery Offense: 900 Block of 6th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Attempt to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Monday, March 29, 2021, in the 900 block of 6th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 8:57 am, the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and attempted to take US currency from the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim suffered from minor injuries and refused medical treatment on scene.

On Monday, March 29, 2021, 38 year-old Nathaniel Braxton, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Attempt to Commit Robbery.

