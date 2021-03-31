FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 29, 2021

Governor Parson and FEMA Announce Eight Week Effort to Expand Vaccinations in St. Louis Area

Today, Governor Mike Parson and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced a new program to equitably provide up to an additional 168,000 vaccinations in the City of St. Louis in an eight week period. The program will launch on April 7 and vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day, seven days a week. To continue reading the news release from the Office of Governor Mike Parson, click here.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.o'connell@dps.mo.gov