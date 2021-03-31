Governor Parson and FEMA Announce Eight Week Effort to Expand Vaccinations in St. Louis Area
Today, Governor Mike Parson and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced a new program to equitably provide up to an additional 168,000 vaccinations in the City of St. Louis in an eight week period. The program will launch on April 7 and vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day, seven days a week. To continue reading the news release from the Office of Governor Mike Parson, click here.
