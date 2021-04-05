FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 29, 2021

Governor Parson Applauds Vaccination Efforts as Phase Two of COVID-19 Vaccine Plan Opens

As Phase 2 of Missouri's COVID-19 Vaccination Plan opens today, extending COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to approximately 880,000 Missourians, Governor Mike Parson applauds the continued efforts of state-supported vaccination teams and other community vaccine providers across the state. To continue reading the news release from the Office of Governor Mike Parson, click here.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.o'connell@dps.mo.gov