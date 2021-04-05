Governor Parson Applauds Vaccination Efforts as Phase Two of COVID-19 Vaccine Plan Opens
As Phase 2 of Missouri's COVID-19 Vaccination Plan opens today, extending COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to approximately 880,000 Missourians, Governor Mike Parson applauds the continued efforts of state-supported vaccination teams and other community vaccine providers across the state. To continue reading the news release from the Office of Governor Mike Parson, click here.
