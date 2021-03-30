Port Authority Rolls Out Three Initiatives at New York Stewart

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced three major Port Authority of New York and New Jersey initiatives to re-energize New York Stewart International Airport and the surrounding region as air travel returns from unprecedented lows resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Port Authority unveiled a new air carrier incentive program, a new airport marketing campaign to attract interest from across the airline industry to SWF, and the completion of a new Federal Inspection Station first announced by Governor Cuomo in January 2018. Given its location in the heart of the Mid-Hudson region and its access to New York City, New York Stewart is uniquely positioned to serve important segments of air travelers, including international business and leisure travelers, especially as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed across New York and beyond.

"As we continue battling the COVID-19 pandemic on the ground, New York State is looking ahead to a post-pandemic future with increasing opportunities for travel, tourism, and economic development," Governor Cuomo said. "New York Stewart International Airport is an important gateway to the Mid-Hudson region, and these incentives, marketing and construction initiatives will market the airport to international and domestic travelers as we begin to see increases in passenger volume."

The announcement coincides with the reopening of major destinations in the Mid-Hudson region with a goal to help jump-start tourism and air travel. The Port Authority initiated a series of dozens of meetings with domestic and international air carriers, to discuss potential routes and lay out the incentive program. In addition, the Port Authority plans to work with local attractions such as the Storm King Art Center, Resorts World Catskills, Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, and the LEGOLAND New York Resort and others to explore potential partnerships to grow tourism and air service in the region.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Chairman Kevin O'Toole said, "Re-energizing New York Stewart has been a key goal of the Port Authority's mission to keep the entire region moving. The airport's location and market positioning are unique, and with improved international capacity, New York Stewart will continue to be an important low-cost alternative for the New York and New Jersey metropolitan region."

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Executive Director Rick Cotton said, "The travel and tourism industry are integral to jump-starting our economic recovery. We want the relaunch of New York Stewart Airport to serve as a catalyst for growth in the region. We are committed to providing airlines with strong incentives to fly from New York Stewart and to develop strong partnerships with regional businesses to build on our strategic plan for the airport."

As part of the program to relaunch New York Stewart, the Governor also announced the completion of a new, state-of-the-art Federal Inspection Station to be operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The FIS meets modern standards and offers an improved customer experience as the number of airlines and flights routed and operated through SWF increases. These airport enhancements are the part of the agency's commitment to a five-point strategic plan outlined for New York Stewart by the Port Authority in 2019.

CBP New York Field Office Acting Director, Field Operations Marty C. Raybon said, "With the new U.S. Customs and Border Protection Federal Inspection Station at New York Stewart International Airport, we will now have the capacity to expeditiously and efficiently process up to 400 passenger arrivals per hour at the airport. This will significantly improve the travelers' experience while also enhancing CBP's ability to secure our nation's borders and help keep our citizens safe."

Hudson Valley Tourism President Amanda Dana said, "On behalf of Hudson Valley Tourism, we are delighted to collaborate with New York Stewart on programs that will attract air service to the region. As the regions opens back up and travel confidence improves, we need to be ready to serve the pent-up demand to travel. The Hudson Valley Region is and will continue to be a popular destination for visitors and we are confident that many will find that traveling utilizing New York Stewart Airport, is a convenient gateway to endless experiences. We will continue to work diligently and strategically with the Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus and the PANYNJ team to encourage the growth of air travel at New York Stewart."

New Air Carrier Incentive Program

To encourage and expand air service at New York Stewart, the Port Authority will implement an updated Air Carrier Incentive Program for SWF. The program will offer airport fee-waivers and marketing support for 24 months for air carriers that begin new nonstop air service to a destination not currently served from New York Stewart. New York Stewart's incentive program will reduce risk and defer startup costs for air carriers. It is designed to attract prospective domestic and international air carriers as demand in the region recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York Stewart has seen the important green shoots of initial new flights. American Airlines recently extended service for travelers between the Hudson Valley and the carrier's Philadelphia, PA. hub. New service to Savannah, GA. and Destin, FL. beginning early this summer will grow Allegiant Air's network to six nonstop destinations from SWF including Myrtle Beach, SC, Punta Gorda, Orlando and St. Pete-Clearwater, FL. The Air Carrier Incentive Program seeks to build on this momentum as air travel picks up, with a robust focus on the international market.

New Marketing Campaign for New York Stewart International

This summer, the Port Authority will also launch an integrated business-to-business marketing campaign targeting airline executives and route managers. This omnichannel campaign will feature the benefits of the carrier incentive program and the unique business opportunities of SWF. The campaign will be distributed through channels such as trade publications, customer relationship management tools, digital media, search, social media and direct outreach to reach decision makers and feature the appeal of New York Stewart for multiple segments of the travel marketplace.

The campaign visuals will include a new logo that conveys the airport's location in the heart of New York apple country and its proximity to New York City. This location makes New York Stewart a prime contender for low-cost travel options, and has key potential to serve individuals, especially for those who relocated to suburban and rural areas during the pandemic. The campaign will feature local attractions and will also highlight the new FIS, which will improve operations for international flights.

New Federal Inspection Station

In 2018, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo called for the modernization and expansion of New York Stewart in his 'State of the State' address.

Since then, New York State and the Port Authority have invested $37 million in the airport, including funds to support the construction of a permanent FIS that meets modern, 21st century federal standards. The new facility adds 20,000 square feet of space to the existing terminal. That additional space will allow CBP to efficiently screen up to 400 international passengers per hour. As with all new Port Authority construction, the FIS incorporates the agency's Sustainable Building Guidelines. With the FIS now in place, the Port Authority has completed the major construction work necessary to support new air service.

Previously, the airport utilized a temporary FIS, which required staff to regularly assemble moveable walls and create a sterile area to process international travelers. The temporary FIS restricted the airport's ability to handle domestic flights and left international and domestic travelers with a substandard travel experience. The opening of a permanent facility will support the airport's potential to grow international flight activity and passenger volume while driving tourism and economic growth in the Mid-Hudson Valley region following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Future of New York Stewart

Today's announcement represents key steps in implementing the five-point strategic plan for New York Stewart laid out in 2019. The plan includes: