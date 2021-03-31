PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 1015 (West Juniata Parkway) Project near Millerstown, Perry County

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plan display regarding the Route 1015 (West Juniata Parkway) bridge rehabilitation project over Route 22 in Greenwood Township, Perry County. The purpose of this project is to address structural deficiencies of the bridge and provide continued safe and efficient access on Route 1015 over Route 22.

The bridge was constructed in 1965 and is in need of deck repairs and other improvements to increase the lifespan and drivability of the structure. The anticipated work on the bridge includes painting, concrete repairs, strip seal replacements, miscellaneous repairs, guide rail modifications, and drainage maintenance. The bridge consists of two 11-foot lanes, 4-foot shoulders and a 5-foot sidewalk along the southbound lane.

Mainline Route 1015 traffic will be maintained using half-width construction and a temporary traffic signal. Large truck traffic from the nearby exit ramps from US 22 will be maintained via an 11-mile westbound detour and a 9-mile eastbound detour around the site during construction.

The project is currently in design and construction work is expected to take place in the 2022 construction season. The duration of construction is anticipated to last approximately 3 months. In accordance with Governor Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, a plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online from March 29, 2021 to April 30, 2021.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Perry County box then the tile marked West Juniata Parkway Over US Route 22.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Gladis Silverio, PennDOT Project Manager, at gsilverio@pa.gov or 717-705-6207.

