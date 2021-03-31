Route 2094 Jerome Street Bridge Westbound Detour Begins Wednesday in McKeesport

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a westbound detour on the Jerome Street (Route 2094/Lysle Boulevard) Bridge over the Youghiogheny River in the City of McKeesport, Allegheny County, will begin Wednesday, March 31 weather permitting.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, westbound traffic on the Jerome Street Bridge will be detoured to allow bridge rehabilitation work to begin. All westbound traffic will be detoured through early November. A single lane of traffic on the bridge in the eastbound direction will be maintained.

Posted Detour

From Lysle Boulevard, turn onto southbound Route 148 (Walnut Street)

Turn right onto the 15th Street Bridge

Turn left onto River Drive

Turn left onto River Road

Turn left onto Rebecca Street and then a quick left on Ramp Number 1

Follow Ramp Number back to West Fifth Avenue

End detour

Posted Truck Detour

Head east on Lysle Boulevard

Take the ramp toward East Pittsburgh/Duquesne

Remain in the left lane and follow signs toward To 837/Duquesne

Cross the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge

Take the ramp toward South Route 837 toward Dravosburg/Clairton

Turn right onto North 885 (Walnut Avenue)

Walnut Avenue becomes Clairton Road

Turn right onto Lebanon Church Road

Lebanon Church Road becomes Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard

Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard becomes Richland Avenue

Cross the Mansfileld Bridge

End detour

Additionally, barrier installation and line striping work will occur on Thursday, April 1.

Bridge rehabilitation work on the Jerome Street Bridge over the Youghiogheny River in the City of McKeesport began in the summer of 2020. The $15.44 million rehabilitation project is anticipated to conclude in the winter of 2022 and includes a new concrete deck and sidewalk, barrier repairs, full painting, structural steel repairs, concrete substructure repairs, bearing replacement, and new expansion dams.

The Joseph B. Fay Company is the prime contractor.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

