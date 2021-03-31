Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 2094 Jerome Street Bridge Westbound Detour Begins Wednesday in McKeesport

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a westbound detour on the Jerome Street (Route 2094/Lysle Boulevard) Bridge over the Youghiogheny River in the City of McKeesport, Allegheny County, will begin Wednesday, March 31 weather permitting.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, westbound traffic on the Jerome Street Bridge will be detoured to allow bridge rehabilitation work to begin. All westbound traffic will be detoured through early November. A single lane of traffic on the bridge in the eastbound direction will be maintained.

Posted Detour

  • From Lysle Boulevard, turn onto southbound Route 148 (Walnut Street)

  • Turn right onto the 15th Street Bridge

  • Turn left onto River Drive

  • Turn left onto River Road

  • Turn left onto Rebecca Street and then a quick left on Ramp Number 1

  • Follow Ramp Number back to West Fifth Avenue

  • End detour

Posted Truck Detour

  • Head east on Lysle Boulevard

  • Take the ramp toward East Pittsburgh/Duquesne

  • Remain in the left lane and follow signs toward To 837/Duquesne

  • Cross the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge

  • Take the ramp toward South Route 837 toward Dravosburg/Clairton

  • Turn right onto North 885 (Walnut Avenue)

  • Walnut Avenue becomes Clairton Road

  • Turn right onto Lebanon Church Road

  • Lebanon Church Road becomes Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard

  • Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard becomes Richland Avenue

  • Cross the Mansfileld Bridge

  • End detour

Additionally, barrier installation and line striping work will occur on Thursday, April 1.

Bridge rehabilitation work on the Jerome Street Bridge over the Youghiogheny River in the City of McKeesport began in the summer of 2020. The $15.44 million rehabilitation project is anticipated to conclude in the winter of 2022 and includes a new concrete deck and sidewalk, barrier repairs, full painting, structural steel repairs, concrete substructure repairs, bearing replacement, and new expansion dams.

The Joseph B. Fay Company is the prime contractor.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

