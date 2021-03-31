Project to Improve Route 173 in Grove City, Mercer County to Begin Next Month

​A $2 million project to improve Route 173 (Liberty Street) in the Borough of Grove City, Mercer County is scheduled to start soon.

The project will focus on widening the roadway from the intersection with Kocher Drive to just south of the intersection with Route 58 (Main Street). Work include widening the street approximately 2.5 feet on each side, pavement restoration, curb, sidewalk, and ADA curb ramp improvements, and drainage and signing upgrades.

Work is expected to start April 5, 2021, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by August 27, 2021.

During the project, motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions.

The contractor is Thomas Construction of Grove City, PA. The contract cost is $1,998,558, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #