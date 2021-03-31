Work to Begin on the Route 219 Meyersdale Bypass to Berlin Preservation Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Prime Contractor, Gulisek Construction LLC, of Mount Pleasant will begin work on Tuesday, April 6, for the pavement preservation, bridge preservation and safety enhancements of 4.4 miles of Route 219 in Summit Township, Somerset County.

The week of April 5, the contractor will begin removing the shoulder rumble strips. Then the week of April 12, they will begin working on concrete patch replacements. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction throughout the duration of this project. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction personnel and equipement within the work zone.

Overall work will consist of 4.4 miles of pavement preservation, bridge preservation, and safety enhancements to the existing four-lane facility. Concrete patching and overlay will take place on the four-lane roadways, a small portion of two-lane roadway will also be milled and overlayed. High tension cable barrier will be placed in the medians, and all other guiderail will be replaced. Five sets of dual mainline structures will have an epoxy overlay placed on the decks, as well as additional needed minor repair work.

All work on this $7.5 million project is expected to be completed by late-November of 2021.

This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101