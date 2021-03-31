Route 22 Resurfacing Project Begins from Canoe Creek to Duncansville

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Grannas Bros. Stone and Asphalt Co. Inc, of Hollidaysburg, will begin work on a nine-mile resurfacing project that will resurface various locations between Canoe Creek and Duncansville in Allegheny, Blair and Frankstown townships and Duncansville and Hollidaysburg Boroughs, Blair County.

On Monday, the contractor will begin inlet replacements and pipe cleaning. They will also begin milling and paving operations of the roadway starting near Canoe Creek and will be working towards Duncansville. Traffic will be controlled with long term signing and flagging operations. Minor delays are possible, and motorists should watch for construction personnel and equipement within the work area.

Overall work on this project consists of milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, guiderail upgrades, and sign upgrades.

All work on this $3 million project is expected to be completed by mid-July 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101