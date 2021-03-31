Bridge Rehabilitation Project on Springfield Road in Springfield Township, Bradford County Set to Begin

​Montoursville, PA – A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) crew will begin a bridge rehabilitation project next week on Route 4014 (Springfield Road) in Springfield Township, Bradford County.

On Monday, April 5, the structure spanning Mill Creek near the intersection with Parsonage Road will be closed between Route 4025 (Big Pond Road) and Huntington Road.

Work includes replacing the bridge beams and deck and is expected to be completed in mid-June, weather permitting.

A detour using Routes 14, 6 and 4013 (Berwick Turnpike Road) will be in place for the duration of the project. Motorists should drive with caution in the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

