Bridge Replacement Project on Old Reading Road in Roaring Creek Township, Columbia County Set to Begin

​Montoursville, PA – A bridge replacement project will begin next week on Route 2003 (Old Reading Road) in Roaring Creek Township, Columbia County.

On Monday, April 5, Old Reading Road will be closed between Route 2012 (Mill Grove Road) and Pine Swamp Road over Mill Creek.

The work will include removal of the old bridge and replacement with a precast concrete Box Culvert, new approach paving, line painting, and guiderail upgrades.

A detour using Route 2014 (Creek Road), Route 2001 (Mill Road) and Mill Grove Road will be in place.

Work is expected to be completed by late June 2021, weather permitting.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

