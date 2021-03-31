Work Begins on the Route 219 McNally Bridge Preservation Project in Somerset County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Mekis Construction Corp, of Fenelton, will begin work on a bridge preservation project on the Route 219 McNally Bridge in Davidsville, Somerset County.

On Monday, the contractor will reduce traffic to a single lane in each direction. A single lane traffic pattern will be in place throughout the duration of the project with a shift in lanes in mid-June.

Work that will be completed as part of this project consist of parapet reconstruction, protective surface coating, structural repairs, joint and drainage repairs, and fencing.

All work on this $2.1 million project is expected to be completed by late-October 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

