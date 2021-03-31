Toggl Hire Celebrating 3 Years of Helping Businesses Recruit Smartly

An industry leader in helping employers find the best candidates to hire has reached a new milestone.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Small Business Administration (SBA) (https://www.sba.gov/), more than half of all businesses fail within the first year of opening for business. But thanks to hard work, dedication, and a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, representatives with Toggl Hire announced today that it is celebrating three years of helping businesses recruit smartly.

"We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers over the past three years," said Alari Aho, CEO and co-founder of Toggl Hire.

Aho explained that Toggl Hire has been powering Toggl's recruitment for years.

"Toggl Hire started as an internal tool that we created to innovate and improve our hiring process at Toggl Track. It didn't take long for us to realise there was huge potential for it to transform hiring for other companies the way it did for us. Three years ago, we made our Smart Testing software available to the public, for for faster, fairer hiring," Aho said before adding, "Let’s change how hiring happens, together.”

Aho went on to point out that recruitment, in general, is broken and has become more about hitting the right keywords on your application than practical on-the-job skills.

“The only relevant questions should be "Is this person's skillset the best for the job?" and "Are they the best fit our culture?" Aho said. “Getting a job shouldn’t be like gambling. It should be like sports. If you’re the best at what you do, you should win. No matter where you come from, what your name is, or what you believe in because that's fair. We know there are tons of talented people out there who never get a chance to shine. Instead of showcasing your resume writing skills, you should be able to prove your actual on-the-job skills.”

As to how customers rate Toggl Hire’s skills test, Dunja, Vice President of Marketing at Sked Social, highly recommends it.

“In just a day, we had over 75 candidates apply. Three of those were already marked as ‘potential hires.’ It’s a great feeling knowing I didn’t have to go through 70+ resumes to find the best candidates.”

For more information, please visit www.toggl.com/hire.

###

About Toggl Hire

Toggl Hire paves the way for employers to attract, evaluate, and shortlist candidates in record time with its next-generation skills tests.