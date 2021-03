The main phone number for the Elizabeth City office of the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries has changed.

The new main number is 252-381-6000.

The former phone number will be temporarily forwarded to the new number, but callers should note the change for future reference.

The toll-free line will remain 1-800-338-7805.

The phone number changed because a new phone system was installed at the office at 100 Kitty Hawk Lane.