Repairs on four US-127, I-75 bridges in Crawford and Roscommon counties start April 5
COUNTIES: Crawford and Roscommon
HIGHWAYS: US-127 and I-75
CLOSEST CITIES: Grayling and Houghton Lake
START DATE: Monday, April 5, 2021
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, July 16, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1.4 million to make repairs to four bridges in Crawford and Roscommon counties:
- County Road 402 (Canoe Camp Road) over US-127. Project map - County Road 104 (Pine Road) over US-127. Project map - County Road 300 (Yeager Road) over US-127. Project map - 4 Mile Road over I-75. Project map
This work includes bridge deck patching and epoxy sealant, repairs to the bridge substructure, and guardrail and approach upgrades.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures with traffic shifts on northbound I-75 and northbound and southbound US-127.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes guardrail upgrades and will extend the service life of these bridges.