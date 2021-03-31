Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,600 in the last 365 days.

Repairs on four US-127, I-75 bridges in Crawford and Roscommon counties start April 5

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES: Crawford and Roscommon

HIGHWAYS: US-127 and I-75

CLOSEST CITIES: Grayling and Houghton Lake

START DATE: Monday, April 5, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, July 16, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1.4 million to make repairs to four bridges in Crawford and Roscommon counties:

- County Road 402 (Canoe Camp Road) over US-127. Project map - County Road 104 (Pine Road) over US-127. Project map - County Road 300 (Yeager Road) over US-127. Project map - 4 Mile Road over I-75. Project map

This work includes bridge deck patching and epoxy sealant, repairs to the bridge substructure, and guardrail and approach upgrades.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures with traffic shifts on northbound I-75 and northbound and southbound US-127.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes guardrail upgrades and will extend the service life of these bridges.  

You just read:

Repairs on four US-127, I-75 bridges in Crawford and Roscommon counties start April 5

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.