Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

March 30, 2021 -- Motorists should expect a signal outage at the intersection of US-41 and M-35 in Menominee from midnight tonight until approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday, March 31.

Traffic at the intersection will be regulated by temporary stop signs. Motorists are advised to use caution at the intersection.

The outage is required for electrical work near the signal.