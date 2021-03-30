Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Baltimore County

March 30, 2021

(OWINGS MILLS, Md.) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred this morning in Baltimore County.

Shortly before 3:10 a.m. on Tuesday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack received multiple calls regarding a 2016 Honda Accord traveling the wrong way in the northbound lanes of Interstate 795 in Owings Mills, Maryland. Less than five minutes later, state police received an additional call regarding a two-vehicle crash on I-795 north at Owings Mills Boulevard.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Honda was traveling south in the northbound lanes on I-795 when it crashed into a 2008 Toyota Highlander. The driver of the Honda, identified as Rodsheta Myers, 25, of Baltimore, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Toyota, a 39-year-old male, and a 2-year-old female passenger, were transported by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment of their injuries. A 37-year-old female passenger was transported by ambulance to Shock Trauma for treatment of her injuries.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating this incident. I-795 was closed for approximately three hours as a result of the crash. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

