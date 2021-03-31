Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa Offers 360-degree Sanitation Across Its Entire Club

A fitness industry leader that’s known for having the best fitness equipment in the McKinney area has taken sanitation to the next level.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa announced today that it offers 360-degree sanitation across its entire club.

“We offer a more aggressive, new sanitation measure. It’s electrostatic disinfection, a procedure that uses positive and negative charges to electromagnetically adhere disinfecting solutions to nearby surfaces,” said Krista Medlock, Director of Marketing for Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa. “In other words, the process wraps disinfectant around an entire surface, including small, narrow, or difficult-to-reach areas. The result is immediate, touchless, 360-degree sanitation across the entire club.”

But that’s not all. In addition to the 360-degree sanitation across its entire club, Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa is also now offering three membership plans.

“All growth starts with a strong foundation — before you can become the person you want to be, you have to find the resources and support systems that will make that possible,” Medlock said. “Consider Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa your foundation.”

The three membership plans include Single Membership for one adult age 12 years and older; Couple Membership for two adults living in the same household; Family Membership for three adults within the same household. It also includes a fourth adult under age 23.

“We Fit Well is more than just a tagline,” Medlock said. “When you visit Craig Ranch Fitness, we want you to walk away with refreshed optimism, reinvigorated energy, and the belief that you can do anything. We want you to begin your journey to a healthier well-being.”

As it relates to sanitation and cleaning, Medlock revealed that its new housekeeping team is carrying out deep disinfection daily throughout the entire facility, targeting everything from touchable surfaces to ventilation systems to flooring. On top of standard cleaning practices, its team is also:

• Sanitizing equipment and surfaces regularly each day with electrostatic disinfection.

• Disinfecting all carpets with a high-grade, EPA-registered disinfectant.

• Cleaning quickly and efficiently with the help of new equipment.

For more information, please visit https://craigranchfitness.com/blogs/.

###

About Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa

Live your best life at Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa. From aquatics to tennis, indoor & outdoor running tracks, recovery center, coffee shop, and spa, we’ve got it all for the fitness enthusiast in McKinney, TX. Bring your children to our on-site kids’ club.

Contact Details:

7910 Collin McKinney Parkway

McKinney, TX 75070

United States