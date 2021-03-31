Interim Report of the Providence County Grand Jury (Reported March 25, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Jordan Aponte (age 22) Woonsocket, RI P1-2021-0963A

On March 25, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jordan Aponte with one count of first-degree child molestation and one count of second-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Woonsocket on diverse dates between September 10, 2012 and September 10, 2015. The Woonsocket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on April 7, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

Herber Huayta (age 43) Johnston, RI P1-2021-0964A

On March 25, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Herber Huayta with four counts of first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the City of Cranston on diverse dates between January 1, 2006 and April 25, 2010. The Cranston Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on April 7, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

###