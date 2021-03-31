Governor Cooper Signs Three Executive Orders to Help Struggling North Carolinians and Boost Economy

Today, Governor Roy Cooper signed three Executive Orders. Executive Order 206 extends North Carolina’s statewide residential eviction moratorium through June 30, 2021 in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s recent extension of the nationwide moratorium through the same date. Executive Order 207 expedites the processing of unemployment insurance claims and is also effective through June 30, 2021. Executive Order 205 extends the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission (ABC Commission)’s authorization to permit the delivery or carry-out of mixed beverages as an alternative to on-site consumption through April 30, 2021.

"Even though North Carolina is turning the corner on this pandemic, many are still struggling," said Governor Cooper. "These Executive Orders will help families stay in their homes and help hard-hit businesses increase their revenue."

The CDC continues to implement a nationwide residential eviction moratorium for tenants who meet certain criteria to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. As North Carolina continues a fast and fair vaccine distribution operation, it is critical to slow the spread of the virus. With many people struggling financially due to this pandemic, the State’s eviction moratorium halts evictions for nonpayment of rent and sets forth certain procedures for landlords and their tenants who may qualify for protection from eviction.

As renters struggled to stay in their homes due to pandemic hardships, Governor Cooper created the HOPE Program to make direct payments to landlords and keep people safely in their homes. To date, HOPE has awarded over $140 million to nearly 37,000 applicants.

Federal Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) was recently approved by Congress and North Carolina received more than $700 million to continue providing relief to renters and landlords. The State is working with the General Assembly and local governments to launch the updated version of rental assistance very soon.

Executive Order 207 expedites the processing of unemployment insurance claims, a measure that has been in place under previous Orders.

Under Executive Order 205, establishments holding certain permits from the ABC Commission, including restaurants, hotels, private clubs, private bars, and some distilleries, will continue to be allowed to sell mixed beverages to-go or for delivery.

The Council of State concurred with the two Orders requiring it, Executive Orders 205 and 206.

Read the Eviction Moratorium Executive Order and Frequently Asked Questions document.

Read the Processing of Unemployment Insurance Claims Executive Order.

Read the To-Go Beverages Executive Order and Frequently Asked Questions document.

###