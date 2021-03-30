Assistant Attorney General – Agency of Human Services Legal Division

The Office of the Attorney General, Agency of Human Services Legal Division, has an immediate opening for one full-time assistant attorney general position to represent the Department of Vermont Health Access (DVHA) in healthcare appeals and other Medicaid eligibility programs. Located in Waterbury, the staff attorney will be responsible for handling administrative hearings before the Human Services Board in connection with Medicaid programs and Vermont’s Health Care Exchange (Vermont Health Connect – www.VermontHealthConnect.gov). Other duties include contract review and negotiation and other related general counsel work.

Candidates must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar with 1 to 5 years of relevant legal experience and have excellent oral and written communication skills. Knowledge and experience in administrative law would be helpful. Some travel around the state is required to different hearing locations.

This assistant attorney general position is a full-time, exempt position. Salary and benefits will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the Attorney Pay Plan. The State of Vermont is an Equal Opportunity Employer. For a full copy of the EOE policy, please see: https://humanresources.vermont.gov/sites/humanresources/files/documents/Labor_Relations_Policy_EEO/Policy_Procedure_Manual/Number_3.0_EQUAL_EMPLOYMENT_OPPORTUNITY_AFFIRMATIVE_ACTION.pdf

The position will remain open until filled. Please submit resume, references and writing sample by email or mail to: Attorney General’s Office c/o Marcia Garlisi, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-0701 or by email to marcia.garlisi@vermont.gov

Last modified: March 30, 2021