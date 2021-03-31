MDC to host Pollinator Powerhouses event April 8 at Jefferson City golf course

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), Mid-Mo Uplanders Quail Forever Chapter, and Turkey Creek Golf Center in Jefferson City invite families to see nature at work at the golf course and help improve it by spreading native plant seed. The Pollinator Powerhouses event will take place Thursday, April 8, 6–7:30 p.m. at Turkey Creek Golf Center, 1616 Oilwell Road in Jefferson City.

The pollinator event will offer participants of all ages an opportunity to help spread native seeds and learn about the important role of pollinators, wildflowers, and native plants through hands-on activity stations. Attendees will see and learn how pockets of native habitat that benefit a variety of native wildlife can fit into varied landscapes without impeding other land use practices.

“Research shows that children who spend time outdoors are healthier, receive better grades, have longer attention spans, and are less prone to depression than children who spend most of their time indoors,” said MDC Private Land Conservationist Ryan Lueckenhoff. “This free, fun, family-friendly event is a great opportunity for families to get outside and discover nature.”

This event is free and open to all ages, but participants must preregister online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176572.

Activities will be spaced to encourage physical distancing at this outdoor event. Participants must wear masks covering mouth and nose when maintaining physical distancing is not feasible.

For questions contact MDC private land conservationists Ryan Lueckenhoff at Ryan.Lueckenhoff@mdc.mo.gov, or Jordon Beshears at Jordon.Beshears@mdc.mo.gov.