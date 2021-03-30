JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri senators approve Senate Bill 53 & 60, legislation that would modify provisions relating to law enforcement officers. They also give first-round approval to Senate Bill 63, which seeks to modify provisions relating to the monitoring of certain controlled substances.
You just read:
The Missouri Senate Minute for March 30: Law Enforcement and PDMP
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.