The Missouri Senate Minute for March 30: Law Enforcement and PDMP

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri senators approve Senate Bill 53 & 60, legislation that would modify provisions relating to law enforcement officers. They also give first-round approval to Senate Bill 63, which seeks to modify provisions relating to the monitoring of certain controlled substances.

