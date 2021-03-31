Stephen Levi Carter named 30 Best Leaders to Watch for 2021
Healthcare Staffing Co. CEO Leads with Vision, Heart and Compassion and is Recognized as one of the 30 Bst Leaders to Watch for 2021
Our Efforts Focus not only on Providing Exceptional Patient Care but also on the Wellness Services and Community Outreach that Empower the People We Serve”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Levi Carter, MBA, PMP has been selected as one of the ‘30 Best Leaders to Watch 2021’ by The Silicon Review. This publication is a business magazine and source of news and information for global business leaders, decision makers, and professionals.
— Stephen Levi Carter, MBA, PMP
Mr. Carter states “Being recognized as a top leader during one of the most tumultuous time periods of business in a lifetime is a testament to the fortitude and passion of our employees and our clients”.
“Our Efforts Focus not only on Providing Exceptional Patient Care but also on the Wellness Services and Community Outreach that Empower the People We Serve”, says Mr. Carter, CEO and Co-Founder of Sterling Staffing Solutions. “We believe that by putting our clients first, we will always succeed.”
Sterling Staffing Solutions, headquartered in Sugar Land was founded by Mr. Carter and his business partner, Dr. Sterling L. Carter, in 2011. Their company staffs more than 1,000 physical, occupational and speech licensed therapists, nurses and medical social workers throughout Texas and Oklahoma.
Here is an excerpt from the article:
'Our company will make a global impact on every consumer or client that it touches in a way that allows them to fulfill their God-given purpose.' This sounds greatly constructive. How is it relevant to your business?
Employees, clients, and vendors alike are looking to partner with companies that have not only a profit goal but a societal desire to make a difference. To truly be successful in what you do, you must find your passion. Once you find your passion, you find your purpose. We encourage those that we interact with to work in a way that allows them to reach their ultimate passion and purpose. Goals are simply dreams with a timeline. We want to ensure that each of our stakeholders achieve their dreams.:
If not a business leader, what else you wish to be?
A motivational speaker who encourages our youth to be better, do better, want more, and work harder.
Briefly walk us through your future plans. Where do you see your company a couple of years from now?
For the past decade, we have been committed to improving the accessibility of healthcare to the masses through the application of technology and innovative approaches to healthcare delivery. We have focused on being leaders in the Extended Care category of healthcare, including providing innovative tools, services, and care within home health, physical therapy, hospice, long-term care, assisted living, and nursing homes. It all starts with putting patients and families at the forefront. Our efforts focus on providing exceptional patient care when needed and on the wellness services and community outreach that engage and empower the people we serve to take charge of their health—all delivered by a team of mission-driven clinicians, employees, and administrators.
In 2020, we formed Cartera Health as our master brand. Our goal is to grow this brand nationally to exceed $500 million in revenue. In the next five years, we will take the brand public and use it to increase the brand's outreach even further.
Read the full article at The Silicon Review
About Stephen Levi Carter
Stephen Levi Carter, MBA, and PMP: Mr. Carter, co-founder, serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Staffing Solutions. He has a record of accomplishment relative to operational success, visionary leadership, and business development. Combining his experience managing the finances of Fortune 500 corporations with his innate desire to build a product or service that answers a problem, he has transformed the business landscape everywhere that he goes.
Mr. Carter received his bachelor's degree of Business Administration in Accounting from Langston University. He received his MBA in Change Management and Finance from the University of Houston. Additionally, Stephen has a strong commitment to serving his community and his country. He has served as a Combat Medic in the US Army Reserves for eight years and fought in the Iraqi War: Operation Desert Shield/Storm and is now a decorated war veteran.
Dr. Sterling L. Carter, DPT, MS, and CSCS: Dr. Carter, co-founder, serves as the Chief Operating Officer of Sterling Staffing Solutions. He’s the visionary of this company and the clinical expert that established the operational foundation for the company’s business model.
The two entrepreneurs are also best-selling authors of their motivational read entitled: Double Your Success – Principles to Build a Multimillion Dollar Business written on the prestigious ForbesBooks publishing imprint under media giant Forbes Magazine. For more information, visit CarteraHealth.com or SterlingStaffingSolutions.com.
About The Silicon Review
The Silicon Review is the world’s most trusted online and print community for business & technology professionals. Our community members include thought-provoking CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT VPs and managers, along with millions of diverse professionals.
The Silicon Review acts as an excellent medium, allowing top level executives to share their contemporary thoughts and ideas. This creates a benefit for the enterprise start-up ecosystem, business leaders and technology on IT trends; gives a better understanding of the solutions in achieving the business goals.
Mindy Kendall
Sterling Staffing Solutions
+1 281-240-3536
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn