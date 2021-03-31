Single Mother Evicted Twice In Six Months, Accuses Nevada Government of Racism & Corruption In New Book
"I filed a lawsuit against a white man, charging him as Public Nuisance for coming into my apartment, afterwards I was evicted as a Nuisance, twice!"
"Aaron Ford might be the Attorney General, but he is not pulling the strings, have you noticed there is not a single African American Civil Rights attorney in Nevada? Not one lawyer to help? Why?”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesswoman and part-time Author Emerald Wilson-Bey pens book number three, in an explosive account of Racial Discrimination and Corruption in her new book, "The 'Real' Criminals of Nevada". Available for pre-order now and due to go on sale at the end of this month, the author decided to put a microscope to the City of Las Vegas and State of Nevada government officials. With the help of private investigators, both "pro" and "amateur", she has been able to secure indisputable evidence of a full-blown conspiracy against her, and other things within the city she has outlined in the memoir. The book goes on to share her account of how she filed a lawsuit against a "white man" who worked at her Las Vegas apartment in 2018, she alleged he was entering when she was not home and other harassments. In the filing she charged him as being a "Public Nuisance" under NRS law, afterwards she moved away suddenly for family reasons. When she returned to Las Vegas, something the public figure announced to her social media, and likely indirectly announced to the city by registering her businesses with the state in August of 2020, she says the city conspired to retaliate against her for the 2018 lawsuit, and she immediately harassed and evicted twice in six months, and the charge was suspiciously, "Public Nuisance". Even after paying $30,000 upfront to move into the second apartment, and the retaliation continued there. With the help of private investigators, both "pro" and "amateur", she has been able to secure indisputable evidence of the conspiracy, and other things within the city and state employees for the sizzling manuscript. She even say's Las Vegas District Attorney Steve Wolfson, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, FBI Las Vegas's Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse, Nevada's Governor Steve Sisolak, Elisa Cafferata, current head of the state’s Equal Rights Commission, the Nevada Bar Association, both Henderson and Las Vegas Justice Courts, Attorney General Aaron Ford, Judges Melissa Saragosa, Anne Zimmerman and David Brown are all involved.
In the book she discloses how she decided to contact reporters Vanessa Murphy, David Charn, Scott McGruder and Dana Gentry about the suspicious evictions, the not being able to use the amenities, and other discriminatory events that occurred. Reporter Vanessa Murphy emailed her back "we don't cover stuff like that", a direct contradiction according to Murphy's last discrimination story, the only difference is the woman was "white" Emerald shares in chapter five of the memoir. Unable to find representation in the state, Emerald has since filed small claims lawsuits against all the reporters who refused to help her. She also attempted similar pro se lawsuits against each government agency and in an blatant civil rights and constitutional rights violation, her suits were illegally deleted from the court system and the fees refunded back to her, for a total of nine times. An action she says was done to "keep what's going on quiet". In chapter ten she describes how she reached out to Tyler Technologies, the creators of the e-filing system and asked them to "enforce their terms of use", citing the deletions of her lawsuits by Las Vegas Justice Court to protect government officials were unconstitutional and the tech company refused to budge, so she sued them too for $25. In an effort to bring attention to the situation and help someone else that might be a victim of the city's corruption, she spent the last several months writing a diary and collecting evidence, that she has now converted to the infamous book, the book will include standard text, but also over 100 images of corroborative evidence to support each allegation, due out April 30th! Uniquely the foreword reads: "Pro Hac Vice" representation wanted, offering handsome pay!". Pre-order today!
