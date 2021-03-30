Focus on Customers Continues with Idaho Milk Products’ Episode 3 'Formulating High-Protein Ice Cream'

/EIN News/ -- Jerome, ID, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Milk Products will present Episode 3 in their Formulating with Milk Proteins webinar series on ‘How to Formulate Excellent Quality High-Protein Ice Cream’. In this upcoming free webinar, attendees will learn about the common challenges encountered when formulating clean label-friendly, high-protein ice cream using milk proteins to achieve success.

Guest speakers will be Joe Marshal, Food Scientist with Socius Ingredients, Dr. Venkat Sunkesula, Associate Director of Research and Technical Services and Kumar Tammineedi, Senior R&D Scientist both in Research and Development (R&D) at Idaho Milk Products.

Dr. Venkat Sunkesula joined the Idaho Milk Products team in 2019 as Senior R&D Scientist and was promoted to Associate Director of Research and Technical Services in 2020. Sunkesula has over 20 years of experience in the dairy field, candy, and brewing industry. He is responsible for the upkeep of the new Milk Innovation Center as well as the evaluation of new technologies based on market trends and customer requirements. Dr. Sunkesula came to Idaho Milk Products from South Dakota State University where he pursued his Ph.D. in dairy manufacturing and did his thesis on the Development of Methods to improve Lactose Recovery from Permeate and Drying Characteristics of Greek Acid Whey. Sunkesula will be speaking about our Milk Innovation Center (MIC) and the help we extend to our customers.

Kumar Tammineedi joined the Idaho Milk Products team in 2020 as Senior R&D Scientist with over seven years of experience in technical services and regulatory affairs. Tammineedi is responsible for new product development and recipe/ formulation optimization as well as providing technical support to operations and QA. Tammineedi received his bachelor’s degree in Dairy Manufacturing (SVVU University, India) and a master’s degree in Food Science (Southern Illinois University). Mr. Tammineedi will cover MPCs that could help solve some of the current issues in high protein ice cream.

Joe Marshall joined the Socius Ingredients team in 2016 as a Food Scientist after completing his bachelor's degree in Food Science at the University of Illinois. Joe has five years of experience specializing in proteins and hydrocolloids and their use in food including ice cream applications such as high-protein, low carbohydrate, plant-based and health care, specifically relating to dysphagia. Mr. Marshall will be speaking on tips and pointers for making great-tasting ice cream.

This third webinar will be cast on April 15, 2021 and be hosted by Global Food Forums, Inc. Those wishing to register can contact our team at marketing@idahomilk.us.

