TVO’s 'The Agenda with Steve Paikin' and TVO Original 'The Forbidden Reel' nominated in prestigious categories at the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards

TVO’s productions and co-productions nabbed 31 CSA nominations, including 20 for TVOkids

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVO and its production partners received 31 nominations for the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards, including nods in two of the most prestigious categories: Best News or Information Series for The Agenda with Steve Paikin, and Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary for TVO Original The Forbidden Reel. TVO Original There Are No Fakes also received an extraordinary six nominations, including Best Direction, Best Writing, and Best Photography.

“The Forbidden Reel, There Are No Fakes, and The Agenda with Steve Paikin exemplify the very best of TVO and our co-production partners,” said John Ferri, Vice President of Current Affairs and Documentaries at TVO. “From documenting heroic efforts to protect cinema in Afghanistan, to exposing an Indigenous art fraud ring in Canada, to covering the issues affecting every corner of Ontario, these three nominees give a platform to underrepresented stories and voices—an important part of TVO programming.”

In children’s television and interactive content, TVOkids’ productions and TVOkids Originals Wild Kratts, Dino Dana, Odd Squad Mobile Unit, All-Round Champion, Backyard Beats, My Stay-at-Home Diary, and Home4School are nominated for 20 awards. These nominations are in major categories such as Best Children’s or Youth Fiction Program or Series, Best Children’s or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series, and Best Performance (Children’s or Youth).

“The TVOkids team is so proud of our nominated producing partners,” said Marney Malabar, Director of TVOkids. “We’re privileged to work with people who are committed to our vision for high-quality, educational programming that helps kids succeed in school and in life, no matter what’s going on in the world.”

All of TVO’s nominated programs can be streamed anytime on TVO.org or TVOkids.com.

Full List of TVO and TVOkids’ Canadian Screen Awards Nominations

TVO ORIGINALS NOMINATIONS

Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary

The Forbidden Reel

Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series

Striking Balance

Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series

There Are No Fakes

Best Direction, Documentary Program

There Are No Fakes

Best Writing, Documentary

There Are No Fakes

Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research

There Are No Fakes

Best Picture Editing, Documentary

17 And Life Doesn't Wait

There Are No Fakes

Best Photography, Documentary or Factual

There Are No Fakes



TVO CURRENT AFFAIRS NOMINATIONS

Best Host or Interviewer, News or Information

Steve Paikin, The Agenda with Steve Paikin

Best News or Information Series

The Agenda with Steve Paikin

TVOKIDS NOMINATIONS

Best Animated Program or Series

Wild Kratts

Best Pre-School Program or Series

Abby Hatcher

Dino Dana

PAW Patrol

Best Children's or Youth Fiction Program or Series

Odd Squad Mobile Unit

Best Children's or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series

All-Round Champion

Backyard Beats

My Stay-at-Home Diary

Best Production, Interactive

Home4School

Best Direction, Children's or Youth

Odd Squad Mobile Unit

Best Direction, Animation

Abby Hatcher

PAW Patrol

Best Writing, Children's or Youth

Odd Squad Mobile Unit

Best Writing, Animation

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum

Best Sound, Animation

Abby Hatcher

PAW Patrol

Best Original Music, Animation

Let's Go Luna!

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum

Best Performance, Children's or Youth

Dino Dana

Best Performance, Animation

PAW Patrol

