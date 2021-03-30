Terra Tech Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and 2020 Fiscal Year End Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX:TRTC) ("Terra Tech" or the "Company") today reported its fourth quarter and 2020 fiscal year end financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.



Frank Knuettel, newly named Chief Executive Officer of Terra Tech, stated, “2020 was a challenging year for Terra Tech. Following the dispensary closures in 2020 and the difficult capital markets, Terra Tech underperformed both operationally and financially, during which time we were forced to make certain arrangements to maintain our business.

Fortunately, I believe our most challenging days now lay behind us. Since I recently took over the CEO role, we have been hard at work positioning the company for what we believe is a very opportunistic future, including our recent announcement that we had entered into a transaction to acquire Unrivaled. This mutually beneficial transaction, which leads to immediate scale, is driven by strong brands and revenue growth. Unrivaled has grown markedly since inception, led by a strong management team, including Dallas Imbimbo, co-founder of KushCo Holdings, Inc. and Unrivaled. We intend to integrate Unrivaled’s management team into Terra Tech, whose robust leadership is capable of executing on high revenue growth and additional accretive acquisitions.”

Knuettel continued, “Following the restructuring of our balance sheet and bringing in new capital in January, this is the first of our anticipated strategic acquisitions building on the foundation formed by my predecessors. Our short-term goal is to become the premier West Coast and Southwest operator of cannabis assets with a focus on brands and dispensaries. Based on our growth trajectories and new operations coming online during 2021, we believe that the combined companies will generate revenues in excess of $70 million in 2021.”

Financial Update

For the year ended December 31, 2020, we generated revenues from continuing operations of approximately $14.29 million, compared to approximately $16.49 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $2.20 million. The year-over-year decrease was driven by a dispensary revenue decline of $5.98 million which was partially offset by cultivation and manufacturing revenue increases of which totaled $3.78 million. The dispensary revenue was hit by a customer traffic decline from COVID-19 and six combined months of store closures for our two Bay area dispensaries due to civil unrest.

Terra Tech's gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2012 was approximately $3.60 million, compared to a gross profit of approximately $10.35 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of approximately $6.75 million. Gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2020 was approximately 25.2%, compared to approximately 62.8% for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were approximately $24.60 million, compared to approximately $36.68 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $12.08 million.

The net loss attributable to Terra Tech for the twelve months ending December 31, 2020 was $30.12 million, or $0.164 per share, compared to a net loss of $46.93 million, or $0.44 per share, for the twelve months ending December 31, 2019.

The Company had $888 thousand in cash as of December 31, 2020, compared with $1.23 million as of December 31, 2019.

Stockholders' equity for the period ending December 31, 2020 amounted to approximately $59.13 million compared to approximately $75.33 million as of December 31, 2019.

TERRA TECH CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except shares and per-share info) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Total revenues $ 14,287 $ 16,488 Cost of goods sold 10,687 6,139 Gross profit 3,600 10,349 Selling, general and administrative expenses 24,602 36,676 Impairment of assets 19,910 8,313 (Gain) / Loss on sale of assets (35 ) (802 ) (Gain) / Loss on interest in joint venture - 1,067 Loss from operations (40,877 ) (34,905 ) Other income / (expense) Interest expense, net (2,932 ) (9,293 ) Unrealized gain/(loss) on investments 29,045 - Other income / (loss) 964 50 Total other income / (expense) 27,077 (9,243 ) Income / (loss) from continuing operations (13,800 ) (44,148 ) Income / (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (17,071 ) (3,704 ) NET INCOME / (LOSS) (30,871 ) (47,852 ) Less: Income / (Loss) attributable to non-controlling interest from continuing operations (754 ) (921 ) NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TERRA TECH CORP. $ (30,117 ) $ (46,931 ) Income / ( Loss) from continuing operations per common share attributable to Terra Tech Corp. common stockholders – basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.45 ) Net Income / ( Loss) per common share attributable to Terra Tech Corp. common stockholders – basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.44 ) Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding – Basic and Diluted 191,978,187 106,037,631











