CohBar Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.



“We made significant progress with our Phase 1b clinical study and preclinical programs,” stated Steven Engle, CohBar’s Chief Executive Officer. “We completed enrollment in the CB4211 Phase 1b study for the treatment of NASH and obesity and nominated a CB5138 Analog as our second clinical candidate based on positive preclinical studies during the last quarter. We also initiated a collaboration with NIAID to evaluate the potential of CB5064 Analogs for the treatment of COVID-19 associated ARDS, which followed confirmatory results in a preclinical model of ARDS. Overall, we are pleased with the advancement of our portfolio this past quarter and look forward to sharing our first clinical results on the CB4211 program.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights



Completed enrollment in the Phase 1b stage of the clinical study of CB4211 under development for NASH and obesity: The ongoing study evaluates CB4211 in subjects with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and obesity with at least 10% liver fat. Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis ( NASH) has been estimated to affect as many as 12% of adults in the U.S., and there is currently no approved treatment for the disease. The company plans to announce last subject visit, which is anticipated in April. The company currently expects topline data at the end of the second quarter based on timing of the last subject visit and other factors.

Founders’ Update

During the fourth quarter and subsequent period, CohBar’s founders, Dr. Pinchas Cohen, Dean of the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology, and Dr. Nir Barzilai, Director of the Institute for Aging Research at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, continued to present and publish on the study of mitochondrial science, aging, and age-related diseases.

Dr. Cohen published a paper on the mechanisms of action of the mitochondrial peptide, Humanin, titled “The IL-27 Component EBI-3 and its Receptor Subunit IL-27Rα Are Essential for the Cytoprotective Action of Humanin on Male Germ Cells” in the journal Biology of Reproduction; and a commentary in the PBS periodical Next Avenue, entitled “COVID-19 and the Future of Aging: Prospects for Geroscience.”

Dr. Barzilai was a keynote speaker at the Quest for a COVID-19 Vaccine at the New York Academy of Science event in a presentation titled “Immunosenescence and COVID-19 Vaccines for the Elderly” and at AFAR’s The Future is Now: Innovations in AI and Big Data for Healthspan and Longevity event. He also was interviewed by the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and The Sun among other publications, and was featured in the Peter Attia Drive and Demystifying Science podcasts.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Cash and Investments: CohBar had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $21.0 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $12.6 million as of December 31, 2019. The cash burn for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was approximately $2.4 million.





CohBar had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $21.0 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $12.6 million as of December 31, 2019. The cash burn for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was approximately $2.4 million. R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $2.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.9 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to higher clinical trial costs related to the timing of those expenses offset by lower stock-based compensation costs.





Research and development expenses were $2.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.9 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to higher clinical trial costs related to the timing of those expenses offset by lower stock-based compensation costs. G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $1.7 million for both the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.





General and administrative expenses were $1.7 million for both the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. Net Loss: For the three months ended December 31, 2020, net loss, which included $0.6 million of non-cash expenses, was $4.7 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, net loss, which included $0.7 million of non-cash expenses, was $3.7 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share.





About CohBar

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics, an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. Mitochondria based therapeutics originate from the discovery by CohBar’s founders of a novel group of naturally occurring peptide sequences within the mitochondrial genome, some of which have been shown to have the potential to regulate key processes in multiple systems and organs in the body. To date, the company has discovered more than 100 mitochondrial derived peptides and generated over 1,000 analogs. CohBar’s efforts focus on the development of these peptides into therapeutics that offer the potential to address a broad range of diseases associated with the underlying impact of mitochondrial dysfunction. The company’s lead compound, CB4211, is in the Phase 1b stage of a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for NASH and obesity. In addition, CohBar has four preclinical programs: CB5138 Analogs for fibrotic diseases, CB5064 Analogs for COVID-19 associated ARDS, CB5046 Analogs for CXCR4-related cancer and orphan diseases, and MBT3 Analogs for cancer immunotherapy.

For additional company information, please visit www.cohbar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not historical facts within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and other future conditions. In some cases you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “expect,” “goal,” “seek,” “future,” “likely” or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. Examples of such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding timing and anticipated outcomes of research and clinical trials for our mitochondria based therapeutic (MBT) candidates; expectations regarding the growth of MBTs as a significant future class of drug products; and statements regarding anticipated therapeutic properties and potential of our mitochondrial peptide analogs, MBTs and other potential therapies. You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include: our ability to successfully advance drug discovery and development programs, including the delay or termination of ongoing clinical trials; our possible inability to mitigate the prevalence and/or persistence of the injection site reactions, receipt of unfavorable feedback from regulators regarding the safety or tolerability of CB4211 or the possibility of other developments affecting the viability of CB4211 or CB5138-3 as a clinical candidate or its commercial potential; results that are different from earlier data results including less favorable than and that may not support further clinical development; our ability to raise additional capital when necessary to continue our operations; our ability to recruit and retain key management and scientific personnel; the risk that our intellectual property may not be adequately protected; our ability to establish and maintain partnerships with corporate and industry partners; and risks related to the impact on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises. Additional assumptions, risks and uncertainties are described in detail in our registration statements, reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators, which are available on our website, and at www.sec.gov or www.sedar.com.

You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and other information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and CohBar does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Nothing herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

CohBar, Inc. Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,894,575 $ 12,563,853 Investments 18,120,266 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 413,692 361,311 Total current assets 21,428,533 12,925,164 Property and equipment, net 394,004 523,677 Intangible assets, net 18,075 19,154 Other assets 67,403 64,242 Total assets $ 21,908,015 $ 13,532,237 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 727,599 $ 444,776 Accrued liabilities 1,141,741 916,692 Accrued payroll and other compensation 853,335 677,755 Note payable, net of debt discount and offering costs of $15,656 and $0 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 349,344 - Total current liabilities 3,072,019 2,039,223 Notes payable, net of debt discount and offering costs of $26,159 and $546,312 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 348,841 3,356,188 Total liabilities 3,420,860 5,395,411 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, Authorized 5,000,000 shares; No shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, Authorized 180,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding 61,117,524 shares as of December 31, 2020 and 43,069,418 as of December 31, 2019 61,118 43,069 Additional paid-in capital 87,684,323 61,087,082 Accumulated deficit (69,258,286 ) (52,993,325 ) Total stockholders’ equity 18,487,155 8,136,826 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 21,908,015 $ 13,532,237







