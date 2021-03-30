High-performance Liquid Chromatography Market Size to Reach USD 6.39 Billion in 2028 | Rising Number of Pharmaceutical Companies and CROs is a Major Factor Boosting Revenue Growth, says Emergen Research

Key players operating in the High-performance Liquid Chromatography market are Waters Corporations, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher, PerkinElmer, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck Millipore, Hitachi, and Showa Denko k.k.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market size is expected to reach USD 6.39 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising biological research and development activities and increasing number of pharmaceutical companies and Contract Research Institutes (CROs) are major factors boosting revenue growth of the global high-performance liquid chromatography market. HPLC is a method where analytical chemistry is put to practice to identify every single component present in a mixture.

HPLC systems compromises multiple elements such as solvent reservoir, high-pressure pump, a column, injector system, detector and waste reservoir. Solvent reservoir is basically used to hold the solvent while the injector is put to use to inject analysis sample to the carrier steam before moving into the column. HPLC is predominantly used to control and examine quality in the food industry, by inspecting and segregating vitamins, additives preservatives, amino acids and proteins. It is also used to separate and detective contaminated elements from food products. Rising emphasis on precise diagnostics, and growing importance of chromatographic techniques as a standard process for testing validity and specificity of drug components is expected to continue to drive market growth going ahead.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/604

Some Key Findings in the Report:

In November 2020, AgraFlora Organics International acquired a High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) equipment for its fully automated edibles manufacturing facility, located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This equipment helps to improve product safety and quality standards.

Clinical research segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research activities and rising need for preclinical and clinical trials.

North America accounted for a 30.7% revenue share contribution in the global market in 2020. Constant funding for R&D, increasing number of preclinical activities by pharmaceutical companies and CROs, and development of food and agricultural industries are major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Waters Corporations, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher, PerkinElmer, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck Millipore, Hitachi, and Showa Denko k.k.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/604

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market based on product, application, end-use, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Instruments Systems Detectors Pumps Others

Accessories

Consumables

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Clinical Research Forensic Diagnostics Other

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)$1$1$1 Pharma and Bio-pharmaceutical Companies Contract Research Organizations Academic Institutions Others



Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/high-performance-liquid-chromatography-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Topical Drug Delivery Market By Product Form (Semi-Solid, Solid Formulations, Transdermal Products, and Liquid Formulations), By Route (Dermal, Ophthalmic, Nasal, Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Burn Center), and By Regions

Medical Smart Textiles Market By Technology (Textile Sensors, Wearable Technology), By Application (Surgery, Bio-Monitoring, Therapy, and Wellness), By End-use (Hospitals and Clinics, Medical Academic and Research Center), and By Region

Operating Room Management Solutions Market By Solution Type (Data management and communication solutions, Operating room supply management solutions, Anesthesia information management solutions, Operating room scheduling solutions, Performance management solutions), By Mode of Deployment (Ob-premises, Cloud-based), By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers), and By Region

Patient Registry Software Market By Delivery, By Database, By Registry Type, By Function, By Software Type (Integrated, Standalone), By End-use (Government & Third-Party Administrators, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, Research Centers, Others), and By Region, Forecast to 2027

Ambulatory EHR Market By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises), By Practice Size (Solo Practices, Large Practices, Small-medium-sized Practices), By Application, By End-use (Independent Centers, Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centers, Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs