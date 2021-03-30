Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $211.7 million or $80.66 per share for the year ended December 31, 2020. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $104.8 million or $39.16 per share for the year 2019.



Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) For the years ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net income attributable to

common shareholders $ 211.7 $ 104.8 Diluted earnings per share

attributable to common shareholders $ 80.66 $ 39.16

Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance

(514) 281-8082