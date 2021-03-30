Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020
/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $211.7 million or $80.66 per share for the year ended December 31, 2020. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $104.8 million or $39.16 per share for the year 2019.
Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For the years ended
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|
Net income attributable to
common shareholders
|$ 211.7
|$ 104.8
|
Diluted earnings per share
attributable to common shareholders
|$ 80.66
|$ 39.16
Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082