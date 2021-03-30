New Haven Barracks- First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault- Violation of Conditions of Release
CASE#: 21B500579
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney
STATION: VSP New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: March 29 2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Whiting, Vermont
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Martin Landon
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a family fight complaint at a residence on N Main St in the Town of Whiting, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Martin Landon (50) of Whiting, had inflicted pain on a household member. Landon was arrested and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. Landon was later issued Conditions of Release and a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on 03/30/2021 at 1:00 PM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: March 30, 2021 @ 1:00PM
COURT: Addison County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
