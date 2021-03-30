Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Haven Barracks- First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault- Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 21B500579

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney                        

STATION: VSP New Haven                    

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: March 29 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Whiting, Vermont

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Martin Landon                                        

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a family fight complaint at a residence on N Main St in the Town of Whiting, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Martin Landon (50) of Whiting, had inflicted pain on a household member. Landon was arrested and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. Landon was later issued Conditions of Release and a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on 03/30/2021 at 1:00 PM.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: March 30, 2021 @ 1:00PM

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

