Governor Kay Ivey toured tornado damage in Ohatchee, Alabama located in Calhoun County on Monday, March 29, 2021. Gov. Ivey met with family members of three of the five victims that died on Thursday, March 25, 2021 when a tornado struck the area. The five victims include: Joe Wayne Harris, Barbara Harris, Ebonique Harris, James William Geno and Emily Myra Wilborn. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)
Gov. Ivey Meets Victims’ Family of Ohatchee Tornado
News Provided By
March 30, 2021, 23:07 GMT
You just read:
Gov. Ivey Meets Victims’ Family of Ohatchee Tornado
News Provided By
March 30, 2021, 23:07 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.