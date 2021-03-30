Gov. Ivey Meets Victims’ Family of Ohatchee Tornado

Governor Kay Ivey toured tornado damage in Ohatchee, Alabama located in Calhoun County on Monday, March 29, 2021. Gov. Ivey met with family members of three of the five victims that died on Thursday, March 25, 2021 when a tornado struck the area. The five victims include: Joe Wayne Harris, Barbara Harris, Ebonique Harris, James William Geno and Emily Myra Wilborn. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)