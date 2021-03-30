Missouri Department of Revenue issues 1 millionth REAL ID as federal enforcement deadline approaches

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue announced today that it has issued 1 million REAL ID-compliant driver licenses and nondriver ID cards. This milestone comes as the Oct. 1, 2021, REAL ID enforcement deadline is just over six months away. Beginning that day, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver license or nondriver ID card, or another form of identification accepted by the Transportation Security Administration, to fly within the United States.

As stated on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security website , “Travelers who do not present a REAL ID-compliant license or acceptable alternative beginning October 1, 2021, will not be permitted through the security checkpoint.”

“Almost two years to the day since Missouri’s REAL ID program began, the Department of Revenue is pleased to announce that over 1 million REAL ID-compliant driver licenses and ID cards have been issued,” said Director of Revenue Ken Zellers. “Reaching this milestone tells us that Missourians are preparing for this year’s Oct. 1 federal enforcement deadline — doing their research and taking action if they decide a REAL ID is right for them.”

Under Missouri law, applying for a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card is optional. However, individuals who choose not to get one will still be required to present another form of TSA-approved identification , such as a valid U.S. passport or U.S. passport card, to fly domestically beginning Oct. 1, 2021.

Also beginning Oct. 1, 2021, individuals will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or another form of acceptable identification, to access federal facilities, including military bases and federal courthouses, and to enter nuclear power plants.

A Missouri-issued REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card will have a star in the upper right-hand corner. A license or ID card that is noncompliant with REAL ID will have “NOT FOR REAL ID PURPOSES” in the upper right-hand corner. A noncompliant license or ID card is, and will continue to be, acceptable for verification of driving privileges, verification of age, voting and registering to vote, state purposes and other purposes not limited by the REAL ID Act.

To apply for a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card, Missourians will need to gather the necessary documents and visit one of the more than 170 contract license office locations throughout the state. Anyone wishing to apply for a REAL ID-compliant license or ID card must notify the person assisting them at the start of their transaction.

The transaction and processing fees for a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card, new or renewal, are the same as for a license or ID card that is noncompliant with REAL ID. Detailed fee information can be found at dor.mo.gov/drivers/license.php#fees . Missourians can apply for an early duplicate license or ID card outside of their regular renewal period, which is six months prior to the expiration of their license or ID card. Missouri law allows for a one-time waiver of the duplicate transaction fee for persons who have not been issued a REAL ID-compliant license or ID card. License office processing fees, however, will not be waived and are $6 for a prior three-year issuance or $12 for a prior six-year issuance.

The Department began offering REAL ID-compliant driver licenses and ID cards on March 25, 2019, and to date has issued 1,003,001 licenses and ID cards that comply with federal REAL ID Act standards. In March 2020, DHS delayed the Oct. 1, 2020, enforcement date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Oct. 1, 2021, REAL ID enforcement deadline is approaching fast, and we want Missourians to be prepared,” added Zellers. “If you’ve already decided to get a REAL ID, don’t wait to apply; gather your documents and head to your local license office. If you’re still unsure, the Department has a variety of resources on our website that can help you make an informed decision.”

Missourians can learn more about REAL ID at dor.mo.gov/drivers/real-id-information/ . Information is also available on the TSA website at tsa.gov/real-id and on the DHS website at dhs.gov/real-id .

