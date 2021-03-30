Wonder Spray registered on EPA list N for COVID-19 disinfection
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) List N identifies the disinfectants that are effective for Use Against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
Wonder Spray’s addition to the EPA List N validates its use in the reopening of schools, and other institutions. Wonder Spray is safe and nontoxic. Other disinfectants are not due to harsh chemicals.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wonder Spray Listed on the EPA List N Disinfectant List for COVID-19
EPA expects all products on List N to kill the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) when used according to the label directions. Wonder Spray uses a stabilized form of Hypochlorous Acid (HOCI) disinfectant, its
purity validated by third-party labs and tested for stability over extended shelf life.
Dr. John Burd, Chief Executive Officer at Wonder Spray, LLC, shares, “Wonder Spray’s addition to the N List is another validation of potency and its effectiveness as a key tool in the reopening of schools, businesses, sports arenas, restaurants, and other institutions. This approval from the EPA is an important step in our mission to fight pathogens that impact global public health. Other disinfectants currently used against SARS-CoV-2 can cause skin, eye, and throat irritation due to frequent use of harsh chemicals when used according to CDC cleaning protocols, and people are searching for alternatives.”
The approval comes as demand for sanitizers and disinfectants continues to increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic. HOCL breaks down into ordinary saltwater in minutes, so no rinsing is needed. There is no hazardous material management problem and no waiting period to use the space after spraying.
HOCI, also known as Hypochlorous Acid, is naturally produced by the human body’s disease-fighting white blood cells. Wonder Spray’s electrochemically engineered pure HOCI products mimic the HOCI produced inside the human body and the process remains the only scalable manufacturing technology that can produce a pure and stable form of this disinfectant that contains no Hypochlorite (Bleach), no alcohol, no ammonia and has no other harmful contaminants, additives, or buffers. The result is a remarkably effective pathogen-killing HOCl that is used in a range of products for the cleansing, sanitizing, and disinfecting of homes, businesses, and public spaces.
About Wonder Spray, LLC
Wonder Spray, llc is a major distributor of HOCI-based disinfectants and sanitizers, including a wide range of industry-specific electrochemically engineered solutions that precisely mimic the HOCl produced inside the human body. The company's products set the gold standard for efficacy and have been proven pure and stable through third party laboratory-tested review. Wonder Spray’s product line includes a wide range of topical first aid and skin products, mask refresh spray, wound cleansing products, sanitizers, and office/public space foggers and disinfectant solutions. For more information, visit
www.thewonderspray.com.
