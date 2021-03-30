Georgia’s First Latina-Owned Production Company Continues Expansion with Groundbreaking of PAM Studios Rome
Many of the partners are local and/or women-owned companies
As a woman-owned business, it is particularly exciting to break ground on our first studio location in Rome with a primarily woman-led team.”ATLANTA AND ROME, GA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta-based Playa Azul Media (PAM) Studios, the first Latina-owned production company in Georgia, is excited to announce the groundbreaking of PAM Studios Rome. The Rome facility will be the Studios’ first commercial space, with others planned around the state as PAM Studios continues to grow. Scheduled on Thursday, April 1 at 11am, the groundbreaking will be held at the Studios’ downtown Rome location at 510 Broad Street.
— PAM Studios Founder & CEO Maria Guerra-Stoll
“PAM Studios seeks to portray and showcase perspectives of women and minorities that aren’t currently being represented accurately or respectfully,” said PAM Studios Founder & CEO Maria Guerra-Stoll. “As a woman-owned business, it is particularly exciting to break ground on our first studio location in Rome with a primarily woman-led team. We are also honored to be able to shine a spotlight on the city’s strong independent film industry and fuel revenue for the local economy.”
The team at PAM Studios Rome is proud to be working with a group of very talented Georgia-based film construction experts including GSB Architects, known for their work with Tyler Perry Studios in addition to other notable sound studio projects across the country, and Choate Construction Company, known for several projects in the entertainment arena.
The PAM team is also excited to support a team of talented, Rome-based subcontractors including:
Agan Plumbing
ATCO Fire Protection
Bestway Construction Services
Miller Electrical Contractors
Southern Glass and Metal
“We are honored to work with PAM Studios Rome. We’ve put together an incredible team to deliver a very effective and efficient studio experience,” said Amanda Redmond, Senior Project Manager of Choate Construction Company. “We look forward to providing a flexible environment for the many projects that PAM Studios has already booked.”
PAM Studios has a slate of projects already filming in Rome at various locations and the company is planning a community-wide grand opening and celebration once the studio is completed this summer.
To learn more about PAM Studios Rome and its roster of upcoming film and television productions, please visit www.pam-studios.com.
About PAM Studios:
PAM Studios seeks to inspire people from all over the world to dream big and make a difference. The studio wants to break down stereotypes by promoting dignified roles for underserved cultures and providing them opportunities to tell great stories from their own perspectives. As a Latina-led business, the studio is positioned to discover and cultivate content created by those with compelling stories who are not currently being reached by Hollywood or who wouldn’t normally have access to a production house.
