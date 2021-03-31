The Modular Analytics Company’s CEO Says Defining Role of AI is Key to Delivering AI and Big Data for a Smarter Future

The Modular Analytics Company (TMAC) is an artificial intelligence and machine learning solution provider Jimmy Hosang is the CEO of The Modular Analytics Company

TMAC CEO Says There’s No AI Silver Bullet to Solve a Company’s Problems Magically and the Journey Must Begin with Defining What is Meaningful

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Modular Analytics Company’s (TMAC) CEO Jimmy Hosang recently discussed ‘Getting the Most From Your Data’ during a live panel event with global industry leaders at the AI & Big Data Expo Global Virtual Conference.

He affirmed that delivering AI and big data for a smarter future begins with businesses defining the role of AI at a strategic level and recognizing there is no AI silver bullet that can solve their problems magically.

Hosang, who runs The Modular Analytics Company (TMAC), specializes in helping people make better decisions, faster - and is a visionary focused on changing the world of AI.

“The single biggest barrier in AI is defining what meaningful is, so companies don’t begin their journey around insights in the wrong manner,” says Hosang.

He points out that companies are choosing the technology first and then retrofitting their expectations to the technology. Rather than identifying the business strategy and the impact on customers, the decision-making is technology-led. This sets transformation and the business generally up for failure.

Failed State of AI

Companies want to be data-driven, but without a clear goal guiding the transformation process, a company risks becoming data-driven without a purpose.

“Companies keep asking for more and more data, but you don’t know where you’re going. The single biggest thing for me around AI and data transformation is defining the core metrics from which you’re building your business upon” he says.

Hosang sees this as a failed state of AI.

“We’re not that far into the decade of AI transformation, and already it’s gone awry,” he says. “Companies looking to do data transformation and AI integration are still too slow and too expensive measuring success over 2-10 years and spending millions in the process.”

Business leaders recognize a desperate need for the expertise to deliver quickly and iterate towards success in data transformations.

TMAC is proudly different, and Hosang and his team have a business model delivering on this need, and the industry is taking notice.

Harnessing the power of team collaboration to drive outcomes is at the core of their innovative, affordable, and enterprise-ready AI and ML solutions; they make more of the right things happen faster, with less risk.

Hosang says there has got to be an element of human creativity in AI.

“We’re thinking about the business problems and then creating the AI processes to improve upon. Humans make the AI better, and AI makes the humans better,” he says.

Recently, TMAC received angel funding from Instinctive BI and Custerian, two companies sharing their vision for delivering exceptional results for clients with less risk.

“AI isn’t a silver bullet, and humans need to be part of the feedback loop,” says Hosang. “AI is meaningless without humans directing it towards the right outcomes, and at TMAC, we’re on track to change this while delivering exceptional results for clients in an affordable manner as an alternative to the big fees model of old.”

About The Modular Analytics Company

The Modular Analytics Company (TMAC) is a rapidly expanding artificial intelligence and machine learning solution provider that helps people make better decisions, faster. They deliver affordable AI and ML solutions in customer engagement, customer service, coaching and marketing across a variety of sectors including retail, banking, financial services and media.

The Modular Analytics Company was founded by Jimmy Hosang and Sean Northam in 2018 to change the way Data Science is understood and applied. The philosophy of the company is to Generate, Accelerate and Modulate results; they build, test, fail and learn fast to provide value faster than other bigger, more expensive players in the market. At the heart of the company are TMACCERS; insatiably passionate experts who are as tenacious as they are experienced.