Amazon Sellers Need a US Employer Identification Number to Obtain Insurance
Protecting your e-commerce business from claims is essential to its success. Many Amazon sellers acquire insurance to protect against a plethora of risks.
Protecting your e-commerce business from claims is es-sential to its success. For this reason, many Amazon sellers acquire insurance to protect against a plethora of risks including intellectual property infringement and breach of contract lawsuits.
As many insurance companies now require a United States Employer Identification Number (EIN) and mailing address, foreign based Amazon sellers are facing roadblocks to protect themselves from these kinds of risks.
“All e-commerce businesses should have insurance,” said David Miller, Esq., managing attor-ney of the firm’s business law department. “If you do not have an EIN and are having a difficult time obtaining insurance, get an EIN as soon as possible.”
An EIN is also known as a federal tax identification number which is used to identify a business entity and may be required for opening a business bank account, paying employees or pur-chasing insurance coverage. While the process for non-U.S. citizens is a bit different than for U.S. citizens, non-U.S. citizens can also acquire EINs.
A common misconception is that one must have a Social Security Number to get a business EIN but non-U.S. citizens can still obtain an EIN even if they do not have a Social Security Number.
Many Amazon sellers get insurance because it can provide protection in the event of a claim and peace of mind to the insured. “Even if the motivation to start selling products on Amazon is for fun and not to replace full-time income, who is to say sales couldn’t grow exponentially, or an unfortunate situation arises that could turn a side business into a liability,” said CJ Rosen-baum, Esq., founding partner of the firm.”
Amazon or other e-commerce business owners looking to learn more can access the firm’s Business Law Library or visit its dedicated Business Law YouTube page.
