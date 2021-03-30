CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Passage of Legislation to Fight Telemarketing Calls from House Committee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on the House Civil Justice and Property Rights Subcommittee’s favorable hearing of House Bill 1307. The legislation is aimed at curbing the epidemic of unsolicited telemarketing phone calls that plague the phone lines of Floridians on a daily basis. In February, the CFO highlighted his support of this legislation. HB 1307 moves next to the Commerce Committee.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “We all know how disrupting telemarketing calls can be throughout the day. It seems like the moment you sit down for dinner with your family after a long day, the phone rings and it’s a telemarketer trying to sell you something. The fact is, these calls are not only extremely annoying, they can lead to fraudulent activity and even identity theft. I’m supporting legislation to fight back to protect Floridians and to put an end to bad actors trying to make a quick buck. I am proud to support this legislation and thank you to Chairman Wyman Duggan for putting HB 1307 on the agenda and Representative Beltran for sponsoring this bill and working to protect Floridians.”

