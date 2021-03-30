NATIONAL TRAINING INSTITUTE ON RACE AND EQUITY MAKES TV SPECIAL ON IMPLICIT BIAS COUNSELING AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

Dr. Bryant T. Marks

Implicit Bias Training Curtails Racial Discrimination by Raising Awareness of the Unconscious Impulses that Unknowingly Shape Everyday Actions and Decisions

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATLANTA, GA - Bryant T. Marks, Ph.D., one of the nation’s leading implicit bias trainers, is making “Hidden Bias of Good People,” an hourlong, TV special on an unconscious bias counseling session, available for viewing on his website.

In an unprecedented move, the E.W. Scripps Company produced and aired the show commercial-free on its TV stations in 41 markets across the country in March. The show raises awareness of the unconscious impulses of people who are unaware of the role their inherent biases play in their everyday actions and decisions. Due to the popularity of the show, Dr. Marks has made it available until April 6 by clicking HERE.

“We hope the show can enhance sensitivities towards implicit bias, making people more aware of their unconscious actions and create more environments where everyone is treated equally,” said Dr. Marks, founder and chief equity officer of the National Training Institute on Race and Equity (NTIRE). ” We thank E.W. Scripps for producing and airing it. We are placing it on the website to increase viewership and hopefully inspire greater societal impact.”

Founded in 2016, NTIRE is affiliated with Morehouse College, where Dr. Marks is an alum and a tenured professor of psychology. NTIRE provides anti-bias training for institutions and organizations, including police officers, educators, healthcare providers, corporations and public officials. Its training principles comprise a unique combination of social and cognitive science and the tenets of Martin Luther King Jr.’s version of the Beloved Community, while engaging the participants in an interactive process.

“We use non-judgmental, yet evidence-based approaches to discuss difficult and sensitive topics, and have penetrating conversations that can enhance interpersonal and intergroup relations,” said Dr. Marks.

To further emphasize the need to address unconscious bias, NTIRE has launched an interactive social media campaign #ImplicitBias #SeeME on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. In the first four days, there were 170,000 #SeeME posts on Instagram.

The campaign #Implicit Bias #SeeME is making people more aware of their biases in hopes of changing them. Celebrities, such as Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton, award winning-actor Clifton Powell and business and technology leader Dr. Randal Pinkett have joined the campaign. NTIRE is compelling people of all races to acknowledge #ImplicitBias and combat it by posting on social media their pictures and “#SeeME” as the campaign emphasizes seeing people for who they really are.

In our #SeeME campaign, “we want folks to look past race and gender and look at the person, look at (another) human, as an individual,” Dr. Marks told TMZ Live last week.

About NTIRE

The National Training Institute on Race and Equity (NTIRE) is a social-educational entity. NTIRE assists individuals and organizations with understanding, identifying and managing the content, skills, and behavior needed to create diverse social and professional communities that are inclusive and equitable. Built on a unique combination of social science, the tenets of Martin Luther King Jr.’s version of the Beloved Community, and engaging and interactive training, NTIRE uses non-judgmental, yet evidence-based approaches to shed light on difficult and sensitive topics to enhance interpersonal and intergroup relations. A portion of all revenue is donated to a scholarship fund at Morehouse College to assist young males with immense potential with reaching their academic and career goals.